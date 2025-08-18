Ryan Paevey Returning to ‘General Hospital’ — But Not As Nathan West

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Ryan Paevey is making his way back to Port Charles! The soap star, who notably played Det. Nathan West on General Hospital from 2013 to 2018, is returning to the ABC sudser.

You might be thinking: Didn’t Paevey’s character, Nathan West, die? Yes, and that’s still true. Paevey will be playing a new character on GH, according to Deadline. Paevey revealed that he got a surprise text from GH executive producer Frank Valentini, which kickstarted talks of his return.

Paevey will be back on your TV screen sooner than you think. His first day of filming is August 18. His first appearance will be in September.

GH fans will remember that Nathan was shot and killed by his father, Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), while trying to protect Maxie (Kirsten Storms). After declaring his love for Maxie, he tragically died. “I always laughed with him, and I enjoyed being around him. And I think that’s one of the best, on a non-humor level, romantic storylines I’ve been able to play with somebody,” Storms recently told Swooon about onscreen connection with Paevey. Let’s hope Maxie and Paevey’s new character will cross paths.

The actor recently teased he had an exciting announcement. He attended a fan event in Georgia and hinted at his return to GH. “I’ve got some news to share with you guys soon. I’ve got some irons in the fire. I’ve got all kinds of fun stuff coming up. So stick around, and yeah. I hope to see you guys at another. And I’ll share some news with you as soon as I can,” Paevey said in his Instagram Reel.

In 2024, Paevey surprised fans by announcing that he was taking a break from acting. “The industry hasn’t felt like the place for me in quite some time now, and my mental health has suffered from it. It’s taken me to a bit of a dark place, made me into a version of myself I don’t like very much,” he told Heavy. The Hallmark star admitted that he’d been the victim of scams that included his “bank accounts [being] hacked, money embezzled, [and] investments stolen.” His mother was also diagnosed with lung cancer, and he left Los Angeles to be closer to her.

