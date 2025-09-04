Get ready, Jeopardy! fans. Season 42 of the game show is right around the corner, and Jeopardy! just revealed which tournaments are coming back, as well as how fans can stream episodes after the season starts.

Season 42 will see the return of Second Chance and Champions Wildcard competitions, the Tournament of Champions (ToC), and Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament (JIT). The “postseason” tournaments will air later in the season with Ken Jennings hosting, as well as the syndicated show and Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Fans will be able to see all-new episodes of Jeopardy! starting on September 8 on syndicated channels, but if they miss an episode, they will be available to stream the next day on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, Peacock (in the U.S.), and Crave (in Canada). The latest five episodes of the new season will be available on the streamers.

“Having new episodes of Jeopardy! available on streaming for the first time is a huge milestone in the history of our program, and we look forward to welcoming a new audience on these platforms,” Suzanne Prete, president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, said in a press release.

“We want to celebrate that leap forward while also making sure our viewers know that if they watch Jeopardy! on their local station, they will continue to be able to do so. Our affiliate and owned station partners around the country remain essential to the show’s success.”

In addition to the new season, Jeopardy! fans will be able to watch a collection of library episodes from the game show’s past seasons. Every single episode of Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak will be available, as well as streaks from other top champions. Peacock and Crave will also stream a collection of episodes featuring Alex Trebek’s travels around the world.

Jonathan Hugendubler, from Baltimore, Maryland, will face off against two new opponents on the season premiere after defeating superchamp Scott Riccardi in the finale.

See a photo from the Season 42 premiere below.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, starting September 8, check local listings