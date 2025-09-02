Ken Jennings Shows of His ‘Jeopardy!’ Tie Collection Ahead of Upcoming Season

Have you ever wondered how many different ties Ken Jennings wears while hosting a season of Jeopardy!? He shared his answer in a new video., along with which ones are his favorite and which hold special meaning.

“This is Ken’s tie tour (Jeopardy!’s Version) 👔 #Jeopardy!” read the caption on an Instagram post shared on September 9.

“I’m Ken Jennings, and this is my crib,” the host said outside the dressing room, in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the early 2000s MTV show. He wore a suit with a purple patterned tie and dress shoes. “Come on in. I’m going to take you on a tie tour.”

When he opened the door, he revealed the entire collection, which he said included around 220 ties. “This is where the magic happens, tie-wise,” Jenings shared. Steven Zimbelman, who was Alex Trebek‘s wardrobe guy, also dresses Jennings, and he gave him a shoutout in the video.

“I personally like the floral,” he said, holding up a lilac tie with purple flowers on it. Ken Jennings showed off a new one with circles on it and shared that there are a lot of paisley ties in the collection. “Steve and I both love paisley, so there are a lot of these.”

Jennings then showed off the “Tie Bible,” where all of the ties are placed into a scanner and are marked with the season and episode date. “We have a reference here of what’s in the mix,” he said. “So, we have a tie reference work. This is how important the ties are to our work here at Jeopardy!.”

The Jeopardy! host then showed off ties that are placed in a separate spot. “We have a bunch of old Tupperware full of Alex Trebek-era ties.”

There were about five hanging on a hanger that Jennings showed off. He said that all the ties have a code on them, and the ones worn by Trebek on the game show start with AT. “That’s very special,” he ended.

“Alex would love that you honor him in that way! ❤️” a fan wrote.

“Ken is so stylish. Can’t wait to see him next week for the new season,” another commented.

“I love it! You always look great,” a third said.

“I always checked out the tie Alex was wearing! Now I do the same with Ken! Love the ties!” one last fan said.

