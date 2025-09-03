The Baldwins are going all in for Dancing With the Stars! Hilaria Baldwin has joined the cast for Season 34, and she’s going to have the support of her whole family as she dances in the ballroom with pro Gleb Savchenko.

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin have seven young kids, and they will all be heading to Los Angeles for the duration of Hilaria’s run on the show, the entrepreneur confirmed to TV Insider on the DWTS carpet after the Season 34 cast reveal.

“This has been a really fast, semi-like scary, but also really exciting,” Hilaria said. “It’s an adventure. It was like a last-minute thing, and I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just do this. Let’s just go have fun and try something new and meet new people and dance a little bit.'”

The 30 Rock star has already been helping his wife prepare for the ballroom. “Alec has been teaching me dance, as you have seen on my TikToks, so he’s been keeping me practicing. And now, I’m sure he’s happy that now it’s your [Gleb’s] problem,” she laughed.

After the cast announcement, Hilaria, Alec, and Gleb posted a hilarious video where Alec asked Gleb, “What does ‘Gleb’ mean in Russian?” The pro dancer replaced, “Dancing with your wife.”

Hilaria and Alec married on June 30, 2012. Over the last decade, they’ve welcomed seven children: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, María Lucía, and Ilaria. The couple recently let cameras inside their family life for the TLC series The Baldwins.

Reporting by Rebecca Perlmutter

Dancing With the Stars Season 34, Live, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC, Disney+ (next day on Hulu)

