‘AGT’: Jessica Sanchez Wows But Who Got Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer?

America’s Got Talent Live Shows continued on Tuesday night (September 2) with more quarterfinalists hoping to advance to the next round, including two returning acts.

The two former AGT acts returning to the stage were juggling duo the Messoudi Brothers (Season 14) and singer Jessica Sanchez (Season 1). Both had impressed in the auditions, but it was Sanchez who felt the most pressure, having not only earned her spot on the Live Shows through Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer but also being eight months pregnant.

Sanchez was apparently not feeling too good ahead of her performance, as Simon Cowell later explained. “Before Jessica came out, I heard that she wasn’t feeling too good,” he said after the performance. “And I said, ‘Look, honestly, genuinely, it’s your choice whether you want to do this or not.'”

The singer from Chula Vista, California, who first appeared on the show when she was 10 years old, ended up making it onto the stage and gave the performance of a lifetime, singing Alex Warren’s “Ordinary.”

“I am absolutely blown away,” Cowell said. “You have such an amazing tone. Not only that, you have this amazing, I call it a glow, a glow about you. People are gonna really like you. I really believe [they will] root for you, and I’m so happy, after all these years, on our 20th anniversary, you’ve come back. Thank you so much.”

Vergara was also proud of her Golden Buzzer winner, saying, “That was amazing! I know that you have felt that you’ve been struggling because of the belly and the breathing and your voice doesn’t feel the same, but that was spectacular… America is loving you! And you are the best!”

“Can I just say to you? You have never sounded better! I swear to God. God is my witness. Brilliant!” Mel B added, while Howie Mandel took the opportunity to crack a joke, quipping, “When you hit those big notes, I was worried that this production was going to turn into a reproduction.”

However, despite Sanchez’s incredible performance, she didn’t receive the Live Show Golden Buzzer, which would have automatically sent her to the Season 20 finale. Previously, Mel B used her Live Golden Buzzer for rapper Mama Duke, while Vergara hit hers for singer Steve Ray Ladson. This meant only Cowell and Mandel had their Golden Buzzers left to use.

And it was Cowell that ended up slamming his Golden Buzzer for Micah Palace, a 24-year-old rapper from Connecticut. Palace’s audition, where he performed an original song entitled “No Sabo” about his experience growing up in an Argentine household located within Connecticut, went viral, with over 50 million views across all platforms.

For his Live Show performance, Palace performed a song combining his love of soccer and music, explaining how it had been a dream of his “to make a soccer anthem.”

Mandel praised the performance, saying, “I am on my feet because I think people are going to love it. You checked so many boxes, I can see you playing so many festivals.”

Vergara was a fan also, telling the young performer, “I thought you were amazing. You did really well virally and there is a reason. The song was great. I do think this could work for the World Cup.”

While Mel B was less impressed, saying, “It went viral… I don’t get it, but I do get it if you know what I mean,” Cowell jumped in to say that he completely “got it.”

“I think that was such a clever song,” he added. “The World Cup is coming. Maybe that should be the anthem. What color is the World Cup?”

After Palace answered, “It’s a gold cup,” the long-time judge reached over and hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Palace straight through to the Season 20 finale.

In addition to Sanchez, Palace, and the Messoudi Brothers, the other acts who performed on Tuesday’s show were crossbow shooter Anna Saranina, singer Austin Brown, vocal group Benn Family Band, freestyle rapper Chris Turner, band Girish & the Chronicles, aerial duo Jacqueline & Wagner, dancer Maceo Harrison, and A.I. magician Mastermind.

The results of America’s votes will be revealed on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.