‘AGT:’ 10-Year-Old NYC Kid Wows Judges With ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’

Bay Melnick Virgolino might only be 10 years old, but he already has the stage presence of a veteran rock superstar, as she showed on Tuesday’s (August 26) live episode of America’s Got Talent.

The singer and guitarist from New York City took to the stage for his quarterfinals performance, wowing the judges with his rendition of the Joan Jett & the Blackhearts classic “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Donned in a black leather jacket and leather pants, Virgolino rocked out, strutting up and down the stage, shredding his guitar and amping up the crowd.

“Wow, wow, wow!” Sofia Vergara said. “What a way to close the show. You’re like a mini rock star! I love it.”

Simon Cowell was also full of praise, pointing to the audience’s wild reaction as proof that Virgolino has something special. “Honestly, you’re so young, but you came out here with this real attitude, confidence, stage presence, the right song, I mean, you absolutely nailed that,” he stated.

“Well, for a start, you’re only 10 years old, and you’re doing this already?” added Mel B, though she did note that his vocals “weren’t perfect.” This comment received an “Oh, come on!” from Cowell. However, Mel B told the young performer that his guitar playing was “on point.”

Howie Mandel heaped praise on Virgolino, saying, “This kid is amazing. You’re a star, you’re a rock star. America, vote!”

Before he took to the stage, the show aired a video package in which Virgolino’s mom revealed that her son had started learning to play the guitar at the age of 3, after he kept begging for lessons.

Virgolino also opened up about what had happened since impressing the judges with his audition, where he performed Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The young star said Kravitz had responded to him on social media, telling him he is “truly gifted” and looking forward to playing with him one day. He also said people in the street have started stopping him to take photos.

Fans will have to tune in to tonight’s episode (Wednesday, August 27) to find out if Virgolino received enough votes to advance. Of the 11 acts that performed, only three will move on, in addition to Mel B’s Golden Buzzer choice, rapper Mama Duke.