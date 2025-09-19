‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Schedule Changes Until Finale Night

The Big Brother Season 27 finale is right around the corner. With only one week left of the game, schedule changes are still happening. Find out when to watch the remaining five houseguests battle it out.

This season, Big Brother has aired on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c. The Wednesday episodes are typically 90 minutes long, while the other two nights are the usual 60 minutes.

The changes come as football season ramps up and fall shows begin, interfering with the Big Brother schedule. When Big Brother runs this late into the season, these changes are not unusual.

The final five were determined on Thursday after a wild double eviction where Kelley Jorgenson and Lauren Dominge were voted out. Only Vince Panaro, Morgan Pope, Ava Pearl, Keanu Soto, and Ashley Hollis remain.

At the end of the September 18 episode, host Julie Chen Moonves announced the rest of the season schedule. Find out the important scheduled changes below.

Friday, September 19, 8/7c – Big Brother Unlocked (final episode, Jury house visit)

Sunday, September 21, 10/9c (delayed due to football)

Wednesday, September 24, 10/9c, special eviction episode (After the two-hour Survivor premiere)

Thursday, September 25, 8/7c, 90 minutes, eviction

Sunday, September 28, 8:30/7:30c, 90-minute finale

Only three houseguests make it to the finale night, where the Jury will crown the winner of the $750,000 prize. The third place person will be evicted that night and join the Jury of seven to vote on the winner. Second place will go home with $75,000. America’s Favorite Houseguest will also be awarded $50,000, which is voted on by the fans. The amounts for these prizes increased during Season 23 in 2021. They were previously — winner, $500,000, second place, $50,000, and America’s Favorite Houseguest, $25,000.

What do you think of the scheduled changes and who do you think is going to win Season 27? Let us know in the comments.

Big Brother, Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS