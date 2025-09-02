Only Murders in the Building Season 5 may not have premiered yet, but stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short are already looking ahead to the show’s future at Hulu.

While Season 6 hasn’t been ordered yet, that doesn’t mean they’re closing the book on Charles (Martin), Mabel (Gomez), and Oliver’s (Short) mystery-solving scenarios. The trio is back at it to uncover the mystery behind Arconia doorman Lester’s (Teddy Coluca) mysterious death, which capped Season 4, but in terms of where the story will take viewers in Season 5, they’ll have to tune in.

When asked about whether or not they know when the how will end, Martin told Entertainment Tonight, “We do not know. We get asked, ‘How long do you guys want to do this?’ And I just go, ‘Well, you tell us?'” the actor and series co-creator shared about his approach to the show’s possible future.

For now, Martin added, “We like doing it and it’s a wonderful job for us. We couldn’t say, ‘Well, let’s just do something else,’ and it be a situation that’s not as fun…”

Martin’s pal and costar Short chimed in to add, “Hits are so rare, they’re such flukes when all of the stars line up, and I think this is one of them. But we would do it as long as we felt the quality was [there].”

In other words, the trio is in it for the long haul. “The producer asked me, ‘How long do you think you’ll do this?’ I said, ‘My motto is never say goodbye to a miracle,'” Martin added.

Whether you think Only Murders in the Building is a miracle or not, the show still brings in a bevvy of talent year-to-year, and five seasons in, there’s no exception to the grade-A talent showing up to play in this world. Among Season 5 additions are Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, Bobby Cannavale, Dianne Weist, Beanie Feldstein, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jermaine Fowler.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 9, Hulu