Selena Gomez Cries Over ICE Raids in Resurfaced Video – Fans React

A video of Selena Gomez openly sobbing over the ICE immigration raids and deportations has resurfaced amid the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.

The Only Murders in the Building star originally recorded the Instagram video in January 2025. “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” Gomez said through tears.

At the time, many people mocked Gomez for her emotional response, including the official White House social media pages. In their own video, the White House shared a story from three mothers whose children were “murdered by illegal aliens.” On X, the White House account even tagged the Emmy-nominated actress.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas) also mocked Gomez’s video, writing on X at the time, “.@SelenaGomez’s crocodile tears aren’t for deportations—it’s a PR stunt to distract @TheAcademy from Hispanics HATING her movie.”

Gomez eventually deleted the video, later sharing a message that read, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

However, in light of recent events in Minneapolis, including the killing of two U.S. citizens by ICE agents, the video has garnered new attention and a reappraisal.

“It was horrifying for me to see how the White House threatened and mocked her on their offficial IG page after this. She knew what was going to happen and people laughed at her,” wrote one Reddit user.

“The same ppl who were laughing at Selena then are now feeling what’s she’s feeling in the video,” said another.

“And so many of us know exactly how she felt because we have had our loved ones laugh in our faces, tell us we are catastrophizing, tell us to stop falling for click bait, don’t be so dramatic, stop falling for conspiracy theories, and on and on and on…” another added.

Another wrote, “People always ask for celebs to speak out or else, but when they do, they don’t do enough or become memes.”

“I remember this and people chastised her and now that she’s just posting rare beauty stuff and her life with Benny (Blanco), people will still chastise her for not speaking up. Selena can’t do anything,” said one user.

Another said, “I remember how crazy it was not only to witness the initial backlash she got of people calling her “cringe” but also being targeted by the literal White House for using her right of free speech as an American to criticize our administration’s actions.”

“It’s clear that Selena was right about everything. I’ve always been on her side. She’s suffered and knows what suffering means,” wrote another.

“Anyone who belittles or makes fun of someone with compassion has issues. She needs to be supported, not bullied,” said one commenter.