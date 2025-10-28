What To Know Only Murders in the Building‘s fifth season finale hinted at which character will take center stage as Season 6’s victim.

While Season 6 hasn’t officially been announced, the latest finale reveal coincides with reports that the next chapter could take place in London.

The tradition of killing an existing character is alive and well.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 5 finale, “The House Always…”]

Only Murders in the Building has claimed its next victim as the Season 5 finale perfectly tees up a potential sixth chapter in the investigative saga that is the hit Hulu comedy.

Following tradition, the show introduces its latest victim in the newly dropped finale’s last moments, hinting at where Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) will take their podcast next. After teasing that the yet-to-be-announced sixth season would be set in London, Only Murders in the Building unveiled murder podcast extraordinaire Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) as the latest victim, just as she’s released her new podcast, The Girl With the Curls.

The story Cinda begins to set up in the podcast is set in London, but Cinda winds up collapsing just at the border of the Arconia building’s entrance. She mercifully awakens enough to put her hand into the gate, allowing the trio to investigate under the premise of “only murders in the building.”

As Cinda’s desperate dash to the Arconia is shown onscreen, though, narration from her podcast plays for Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, who are listening intently. The story Cinda describes is of a woman who is believed to have murdered a royal descendant, and with tabloids fueling the situation, there have been threats on her life.

If Cinda is really dead, will Charles, Oliver, and Mabel pick up her investigation? Only time will tell, but the Season 5 ending certainly gives viewers a lot to munch on in terms of where the story could go. And just like Cinda’s podcasts, there’s plenty of mystery and intrigue to keep fans wondering until answers might arrive.

Until then, let us know what you think of the latest Only Murders in the Building victim reveal, and stay tuned for more on the show’s potential return.

Only Murders in the Building, Seasons 1-5, Streaming now, Hulu