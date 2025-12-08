Golden Globes 2026: Complete List of Nominees

What To Know The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards announced nominees across 28 categories, with The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building, and The Pitt earning multiple television nods.

Major contenders in TV drama categories include The Diplomat, Severance, and Slow Horses, while comedy categories feature Abbott Elementary, The Bear, and Hacks.

The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 11, 2026, from 8:00-11:00 PM ET.

The nominations for the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards are in, with the likes of The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building, and The Pitt picking up multiple nods in the television categories.

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall unveiled nominees for each of the 28 award categories at a press conference at the Beverly Hilton on Monday, December 8.

In addition to the shows mentioned above, nominees in the various TV drama categories include The Diplomat, Pluribus, Severance, Slow Horses, Adolescence, Matlock, and The Last of Us, while the comedy categories feature the likes of Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, and The Studio.

The 2026 Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT.

Check out the complete list of nominees below.