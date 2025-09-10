If Only Murders in the Building has proven one thing across now five seasons of the Hulu comedy, it’s how murderous of a building the Arconia is. And because of that, podcasters Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) should have no shortage of crimes to feature, meaning the show can just keep going, right?

When TV Insider spoke with co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman for its extensive Fall Preview of Season 5, we had to ask about just that. Each season thus far has ended its finale with the set-up for the next’s mystery. Will the same be true for Season 5?

“I can only tease that — I won’t say whether or not there will be a murder at the end of this season, but if there were, I think there’s an opportunity for more surprise that we will look to shake things up in a potential next go,” Hoffman said. “Nothing is at its end.”

As for whether or not the show can keep going and going, with murder after murder, “I guess so,” he shared. “I hope so. There’s always been, from the moment we started making the show, of course, there’s the stretch of credulity, how long can this thing go on? But it’s been very sweet because I have recognized just when you think, ‘Well, I don’t know how to make it fresh anymore,’ some new thought or some new idea in the room comes up or from one of our producers in the world or something I’ve been thinking on, and it feels like great opportunities to tell stories that feel relevant still. As long as that’s happening, the murder should happen in my mind and wherever they take us.”

Only Murders in the Building, Tuesdays, Hulu