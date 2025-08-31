Rosie O’Donnell issued a public apology after making a false claim about the suspect in the Minneapolis Catholic school, misidentifying the shooter as a supporter of President Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) philosophy.

On Sunday, August 31, the former Rosie O’Donnell Show host, 63, took to Instagram to admit her faux pas and express regret for her “laziness” in this instance.

“Yes i was wrong – i apologize for laziness at not looking throughly at the facts of this shooter – she was anti trump and not maga,” O’Donnell captioned her update. “I have taken the video down n i apologize 🇨🇮.”

In the comments of her Instagram post, O’Donnell’s followers praised her for owning up to the mistake and apologizing.

One fan shared, “Imagine being able to make a mistake, see that, apologize and make it correct 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 I almost forgot the word but I think it’s accountability. Good job Rosie 👑👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

Another wrote, “You are so sweet to do this post @Rosie! This is the exact and perfect example of teaching our kids accountability. And yet another reason why WE love you so much!😍.”

Someone else echoed, “I forgot what accountability looked like 🙌🔥.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram follower commented, “Accountability at its finest. Bravo, Rosie.”

Additionally, the A League of Their Own actress posted a video via TikTok acknowledging her mistake, writing in the caption, “My apologies to maga for saying the school shooter was one of u – that is incorrect – i made a mistake – i didn’t research – im sorry – i assumed and thats always wrong.”

O’Donnell previously posted a TikTok video falsely claiming the transgender school shooter was a “Republican, MAGA person, white supremacist,” in a now-deleted video, per the New York Post. In reality, the suspect — who died of a self-inflicted gun wound after killing two children and wounding 15 other children and three adults — wrote “kill Donald Trump” on one of her gun magazines. The attack happened on August 27 during morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church.