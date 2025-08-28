‘Jeopardy!’ Shares Contestants’ Marriage Proposal Stories After Taylor Swift News

What is… love is in the air? Jeopardy! shared contestants’ proposal stories on YouTube just days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement. The game show has featured many Taylor Swift clues in the past.

“As Alex Trebek liked to say, ‘Good for you!’ Revisit some memorable Jeopardy! marriage proposal stories, including some that went perfectly and some unexpected ones. What would YOUR Jeopardy! proposal story sound like?” Jeopardy! wrote in the caption.

The stories were mixed between the Ken Jennings era and the Alex Trebek era. One contestant proposed in a bunny suit. Another popped the question in Disney World.

Another contestant shared that they repelled down a mountain, and he asked his girlfriend to marry him then. One Trebek-era contestant said he “picked a fight” with his girlfriend to throw her off. He threw the ring in her purse, and when she discovered it, he pulled over and proposed. “You’re a sneak. I love it!” Trebek said.

A baseball fan proposed on the Jumbotron while another did it over a plate of cheese.

A Jennings-era contestant said that his boyfriend threw up on the side of the boat before and after he asked the question. However, he still said yes.

Another contestant’s girlfriend asked him not to mention her on the game show, but Alex Trebek asked about her. When the host asked how serious they were, the contestant said the most important question that he’ll ask tonight won’t be for the game. He then looked at the camera and asked, “Amy, will you marry me?” Trebek called it a “gutsy move.”

The video ended with a contestant asking if he could ask one quick thing. The camera then panned to a woman in the audience, who had her hand over her mouth to cover her crying.

“I just wanted to ask if she would make me a winner today and marry me,” the contestant said.

“That would be ‘What is yes?'” she replied.

“Alright! Good for you!” Trebek said.

This compilation came one day after Swift and Kelce announced their engagement. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” she captioned the photos.

In it, the couple, who had been dating for two years, stood in a garden surrounded by flowers. Swift showed off her huge ring. They embraced, and Kelce was down on one knee.

The proposal came after Kelce tried to get Swift’s attention at an Eras Tour show in 2023. He made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, and wanted to give it to her, but her team wouldn’t allow him backstage, he recalled on the New Heights Podcast days later.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift admitted to Time magazine in December 2023.

So, when he talked about wanting to date Swift, a member of her team showed her the video, they got in contact, and the rest is history. She has shown up to nearly all of his games, and he attended many Eras Tour shows. Kelce also appeared on stage at one of the London shows during her song, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Watch the video above and let us know which story was your favorite.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, starting September 8, check local listings