‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Embroiled in Messy Legal Feud Between Sony & CBS

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are two of the most popular (and profitable) TV programs. But now, a legal dispute has unfolded between the companies behind them.

As Variety reported, Sony Pictures Television, which produces both shows, is suing CBS. The lawsuit was filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, October 31.

Because the game shows are syndicated, they can air on any major network. Sony alleges that CBS has not fulfilled its contract to distribute Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune to local TV stations and has entered into unauthorized distribution deals overseas.

“As stated in our complaint, CBS has been egregiously undercutting the value and profitability of these shows in favor of its own self-interest,” Sony said in a statement. “CBS has pocketed millions in distribution fees from unauthorized deals, licensed the shows domestically well below market value, and favored its wholly-owned shows in advertising sales and distribution, among other things. Further CBS has gutted the teams responsible for fulfilling its contractual obligations, requiring us to step in at our own expense. After repeated attempts to resolve this matter amicably, we must take legal action today.”