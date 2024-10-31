‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Embroiled in Messy Legal Feud Between Sony & CBS
Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are two of the most popular (and profitable) TV programs. But now, a legal dispute has unfolded between the companies behind them.
As Variety reported, Sony Pictures Television, which produces both shows, is suing CBS. The lawsuit was filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, October 31.
Because the game shows are syndicated, they can air on any major network. Sony alleges that CBS has not fulfilled its contract to distribute Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune to local TV stations and has entered into unauthorized distribution deals overseas.
“As stated in our complaint, CBS has been egregiously undercutting the value and profitability of these shows in favor of its own self-interest,” Sony said in a statement. “CBS has pocketed millions in distribution fees from unauthorized deals, licensed the shows domestically well below market value, and favored its wholly-owned shows in advertising sales and distribution, among other things. Further CBS has gutted the teams responsible for fulfilling its contractual obligations, requiring us to step in at our own expense. After repeated attempts to resolve this matter amicably, we must take legal action today.”
Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have aired in syndication and not on one specific network for over 40 years. Sony’s distribution agreements with CBS and the network’s previous distributor go back to the early 1980s. Under their deal, CBS licenses the shows to local stations and sells ad spots in exchange for around one-third of profits.
However, Sony claims that CBS has not met its contractual duty to make its “best efforts” to make those profits as large as possible. The complaint states that CBS also pulled some shady dealings, including entering into distribution agreements in Australia, New Zealand and other international spaces that were not authorized. Sony demanded the alleged $ 3.6 million that CBS had made from these agreements, with CBS pushing back, claiming part of the fees were already recieved, according to the suit.
Sony also says that CBS’s mass layoffs, given the recent shakeup with its parent company, Paramount Global, have negatively affected distribution, marketing, and ad sales for the iconic game shows. Sony also accuses CBS of prioritizing shows it owns, like The Drew Barrymore Show.
It’s unclear if the lawsuit will lead to CBS dropping these programs in the local markets where they air them across the U.S.