Will Todd Chrisley Run for Office? Reality Star Reveals Discussions Since Trump Pardon

Already an entrepreneur and reality star, Todd Chrisley may be looking to add the title of state representative to his professional resume.

“I was on a call, I think it was Thursday or Friday of last week, with the Governor [of Tennessee, Bill Lee],” Chrisley shared in a joint Access Hollywood interview with his wife, Julie Chrisley, and daughter, Savannah Chrisley, posted on Tuesday, August 26. “And I came in and said, ‘You’re not gonna believe this.’ And she said, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘They want me and Savannah to run for two seats.'”

Todd neither confirmed nor denied any potential plans to run for office, but he did share his hilarious reaction to the suggestion. “I said, ‘Can you imagine me and her in the same state, holding office?'” he joked of himself and Savannah.

Back in May, Todd and Julie were released from prison after receiving pardons from President Donald Trump. The couple — best known for starring on the reality series Chrisley Knows Best — were in the midst of serving multi-year sentences after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.

Savannah, for her part, had campaigned vigorously for her parents’ prison release in recent years and was informed of their pardons via a White House phone call from Trump. “I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life,” he said in a clip of the call shared via X on May 27.

Todd and Julie, who wed in 1996, share kids Chase, 29, Savannah, 28, and Grayson, 19. Todd also shares his daughter, Lindsie, 35, and son, Kyle, 33, with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. (Savannah took over custody of Grayson and her 12-year-old niece, Chloe, amid Todd and Julie’s prison sentences.)

During the family’s Access Hollywood interview, Todd revealed that he and Savannah FaceTimed with Trump shortly after his release. “We were actually still on the prison compound, and Savannah hands me the phone, and it’s President Trump on FaceTime,” he shared. “And he was super kind. He was very kind, very humble.”

“[He said,] ‘You got your family back. Enjoy this next chapter,'” Savannah shared before Todd chimed in to add that Trump also “commented on how well I looked.”

Todd went on to gush over how hard Savannah fought for his and Julie’s freedom. “Savannah would always say to me, she would say, ‘Dad, you’re not gonna be here 10 years. That’s not happening. That’s not something that I’m ever going to accept. And so, don’t worry about that,'” he stated. “It’s a great thing to have someone in your life that you can trust. That’s a wonderful thing.”

He continued, “We are blessed because we never lost hope. But what about those other individuals that do not have that hope? … It shouldn’t be about us right now. It should be about those men and women that are still in that system that have no one to fight for them.”