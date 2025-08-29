Keith Bynum Reveals Surprising Reason He Hasn’t Seen ‘Bargain Block’s Latest Episode

Keith Bynum had a hilarious — and relatable — reason for missing the most recent episode of Bargain Block on HGTV.

“So, what did y’all think of the episode last night? I haven’t seen it,” Bynum asked his followers in a Thursday, August 28, Instagram Story video. As for his excuse? “Does anybody have an HBO Max login?” he joked.

Bargain Block returned with the first of its final four Season 4 episodes on August 20. The show’s Wednesday, August 27, episode saw Bynum, Evan Thomas, and Shea Hicks-Whitfield give new life to a run-down midcentury modern home in Detroit, Michigan.

“Hope you liked last night’s episode of Bargain Block, where we added a dash of seasoning with Sherwin-Williams Sea Salt (SW 6204) to add a bit of flair to a midcentury modern home office!” Bynum captioned before and after pics of the home’s office makeover via Instagram on Thursday. “If you missed this transformation last night, stream Bargain Block now on @hbomax or @discoveryplus.”

In his own Instagram post about Wednesday’s episode, Thomas wrote, “We wanted to pay homage to mid century style while still feeling modern and sellable for today’s market. Here’s hoping we accomplished that!”

In a Wednesday Instagram upload, Hicks-Whitfield wrote that she is “so very thankful” to the show’s fans for “consistently showing us so much love🩷.” She added, “I am extremely grateful and appreciative of everyone who played a role in making this amazing show happen. Love you all.”

The stars of Bargain Block have received lots of support from fans since Bynum broke news of the show’s cancellation in June. “We do have a few more episodes coming out in August, actually starting on Evan’s birthday,” he explained in an Instagram Story Q&A at the time. “But they are the remainder of Season 4 ’cause they did not renew the show for Season 5.”

He continued, “[HGTV] originally greenlit it, and I guess that was back in December. Then they decided in February, after we got everything ready for Season 5, that they weren’t gonna do it.”

Bargain Block was one of many shows to get the axe in June, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer. More shows met the chopping block in July, including Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Bynum shared an emotional message with fans ahead of Bargain Block‘s return earlier this month, writing, “It’s amazing to be part of something so wonderful and it’s hard to say goodbye but I’m beyond grateful for the last five years,” he captioned an August 19 Instagram post. “Our amazing fans have welcomed us into their homes like we were their best friends and we felt that. The amount of people that come up to us and ask for a hug or a physical connection of some kind is beautiful to me.”

Bynum went on to note that he is “grateful for leaving HGTV at a high point,” explaining, “While the decision to leave was not ours, it’s clear we have fans that will support us no matter what network we land on and that is a comfort. I’ll admit, the anger we experienced in the last few months was tough to handle, but seeing how many of you were also angry helped us see a path forward. Out of the bad always comes some good.”

Bargain Block, Season 4, New Episodes, Wednesdays, 8/7c, HGTV