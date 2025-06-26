Pat Sajak Gets ‘Annoyed’ By Daughter Maggie During Golf Outing – See Video

She can’t turn it off! Even though Wheel of Fortune is over for the season, Maggie Sajak won’t stop interviewing people, even if it is her own dad. The social correspondent asked Pat questions on a golf outing, and the former host was having none of it.

“Habit, sorry😉🛺,” Maggie captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday, June 25.

She and Pat rode in a golf cart down a path as Maggie asked her dad, “So, did you always know that you wanted to be a game show host?”

“Maggie, just because you’re in a golf cart, you don’t have to interview me,” Pat Said. “You’re not at work. We’re actually golfing.”

There was a second of silence, with Pat’s expression looking annoyed, before Maggie asked him another question. “Ok, but while we’re on the topic. What was your first job in the game show industry?”

Pat looked at her and threw his hands up before slapping them down on his knees and gave a small sigh.

“Pat is having none of it! 😂,” a follower said.

“He’s the same energy when he’s hosting, he’s a no-breaker,” another wrote.

“Pat: Maggie, can an old man play golf in peace?” a third added.

“So great,” said a follower.

Maggie also shared photos of her golfing in a black golf skirt, coral top, and white sneakers. She saw some deer on the course and enjoyed a refreshing drink while playing. Pat was not in any of the photos, which Maggie captioned, “Tee it up!”

Pat seems to be enjoying his retirement after hosting one last season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Aside from playing golf, Pat has attended baseball games and hung out with his family.

Aside from interviewing the contestants after every Wheel of Fortune episode, which is currently off for the summer, Maggie also interviews the celebrity contestants in golf carts as they drive into the studio for the celebrity version of the game show.

She usually asks the celebrity contestants how they think they are going to do. They usually talk about their fellow competitors, if they know them, their charities, and any upcoming projects they might be involved in.

Keep up with Pat and Maggie Sajak on social media and see Maggie back in action when Wheel of Fortune returns in September.