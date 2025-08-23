Loni Anderson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Loni Anderson
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

WKRP in Cincinnati

 More

WKRP in Cincinnati star Loni Anderson’s death this month was a result of an aggressive form of cancer, her death certificate reveals.

Anderson’s cause of death was metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma, according to the certificate, which TMZ recently obtained. No other contributing factors were listed.

A uterine leiomyosarcoma is a rare malignant tumor in the muscle lining the walls of the uterus, and it turns metastatic when the abnormal cellular growth spreads to distant bodily tissues or organs, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

Anderson’s longtime publicist Cheryl J. Kagan told the Associated Press the TV star died at a Los Angeles hospital on August 3, two days before her 80th birthday, following a prolonged illness.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in a statement at the time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tim Reid (@timreidsr)

Among other celebrity tributes came a loving remembrance by WKRP in Cincinnati costar Tim Reid. “One of the dearest friends I’ve had in my life’s journey,” he wrote on Instagram. “Such a wonderful woman. We had some fun! I’ll miss her and pray that her transition be peaceful and glorious.”

In a comment on that post, Reid shared an anecdote from their time working together: “It was Loni who convinced me to get my ear pierced and add the earring,” he said. “She didn’t tell me [it] would hurt like hell, and [it] damn near got me fired. But I still wear it to this very day. She was a most talented, beautiful, and defiant woman.”

The Bizarre Reason Loni Anderson Wasn't Cast on 'Three's Company'
Related

The Bizarre Reason Loni Anderson Wasn't Cast on 'Three's Company'

Tori Spelling, who had Anderson as a TV mom on the sitcom So Notorious, also mourned her on Instagram. “At a time when I was leaving the metaphysical nest, embarking into adulthood not on any particular guided timeline, Loni came into my life,” Spelling wrote, in part. “She represented kindness, humbleness, and pure grace. She taught me so much. We laughed, we cried, [and] she was as real as they got, while simultaneously knowing her worth.”

Spelling added, “When you think of a star, Loni was truly that. In every sense. When they say ‘don’t meet your heroes,’ they weren’t talking about Loni Anderson. She was everything and more to everyone.”

WKRP in Cincinnati - CBS

WKRP in Cincinnati where to stream

WKRP in Cincinnati

Loni Anderson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 21, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Rylie Jeffries. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
1
‘Big Brother’s Rylie Jeffries Was Shocked by Fan Backlash
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 21, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Katherine Woodman and Rylie Jeffries. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
2
‘Big Brother’: Katherine Woodman’s Dad & Step-Mom Speak Out
Jason Ritter as Julian in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17 - 'I Was That, Too'
3
Jason Ritter Teases Big Change in ‘Matlock’
Colton Underwood from The Bachelor and Mark Ballas from Dancing With the Stars
4
Colton Underwood Teases ‘DWTS’ Partnership With ‘The Traitors’ Costar Mark Ballas
Scott Wolf as Richard — 'Doc' Season 1 Episode 9
5
Will Scott Wolf Return in ‘Doc’ Season 2? Boss Gives Update