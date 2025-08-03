Loni Anderson Dies: ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star Was 79

Actress Loni Anderson has died at the age of 79. The actress, who was best known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe in WKRP in Cincinnati, was 79.

The Associated Press first reported the news of her death, which occurred on Sunday (August 3) at a hospital in Los Angeles and was reportedly confirmed by her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan.

In a statement, Anderson’s family shared, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother.”

Anderson made her small screen debut in two episodes of S.W.A.T. in 1975 and went on to enjoy guest roles in series like The Invisible Man, Three’s Company, Fantasy Island, and The Love Boat before securing her famous role as the receptionist for the title Ohio radio station in WKRP. She was then nominated for multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globes for her part in the hit television series. She would later agree to return to her role for the follow-up series The New WKRP in Cincinnati for multiple episodes.

The actress went on to star in the short-lived mystery series Partners in Crime alongside Lynda Carter, as well as the rags-to-riches comedy Easy Street and the hospital dramedy Nurses, the family comedy series The Mullets, and, recently, My Sister Is So Gay.

In film, she was also known for starring alongside eventual husband Burt Reynolds in Stroker Ace, along with voicing a character in the children’s favorite All Dogs Go to Heaven and the television film White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd.

Her last role was as Lily Marlow in the 2023 TV movie Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas.

She was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and released an autobiography about her life titled My Life in High Heels in 1995. In addition to Reynolds, she was married to three other men, including real estate developer Bruce Hasselberg, actor Ross Bickell, and The Brothers Four musician Bob Flick. She had two children, Deidra (with Hasselberg) and Quinton (adopted with Reynolds).

According to the AP, Anderson died after a prolonged illness.

Following the news of her death, some of her peers and friends in Hollywood shared their condolences on social media.

Bewitched star Barbara Eden wrote, “Like many, I am absolutely stunned and heartbroken. Our friendship has spanned many years, and news like this is never easy to hear or accept. What can I say about Loni that everyone doesn’t already know? She was a real talent, with razor smart wit and a glowing sense of humor… but, even more than that, she had an impeccable work ethic. Even beyond that, Loni was a darling lady and a genuinely good person … I am truly at a loss for words. My condolences to her family, her husband Bob, and her children, Deidra and Quinton. Loni, you were one in a trillion, my friend, and even a trillion more.”

Morgan Fairchild also wrote, “I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of the wonderful Loni Anderson! We did Bob Hope specials together & a Christmas movie 2 years ago. The sweetest, most gracious lady! I’m just devastated to hear this. Love & condolences to Bob (who was on set every day w her) & her kids and grandkids, who she adored.”