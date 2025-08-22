Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Samantha Harris was a short-lived cohost on Dancing With the Stars. She was on the show from Seasons 2 through 9 alongside Tom Bergeron, who would continue to host the series until Season 28.

In 2010, Harris announced her exit from the dancing competition series. Scroll down for a refresh about her decision and to learn more about what she’s up to now.

Why did Samantha Harris leave Dancing With the Stars?

Harris announced her departure from the series in January 2010, just two months before Season 10’s premiere. At the time, she revealed that she was leaving the show to focus on her journalism career and told Us Weekly she was “taking on expanded responsibilities on The Insider.”

She added, “I’ve loved every aspect of my time at Dancing With The Stars. I’ve lived and breathed this incredible show for the last eight seasons, making lifelong friends along the way. It has given me so many wonderful opportunities.” In 2010, she also picked up a new gig on Entertainment Tonight.

However, when Harris appeared on Cheryl Burke‘s Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast in 2023, she admitted that there was a bit more going on behind the scenes.

The journalist said she received a call from ABC executives ahead of Season 10, letting her know the show was going in a different direction moving forward. “The public story that I told at that time, with the blessing of ABC, which was true, [was] I was at Entertainment Tonight and they needed me more,” she shared, reiterating that it was her “choice” to reveal the news this way.

But, she added that hosting DWTS was her “dream job” and said she would’ve done it full-time. “In reality,” Harris said leaving the show wasn’t her decision. She claimed the higher-ups told her, “Look, we’re going into Season 10 and the network executives have decided they need something to look different on the show. They need something really different to keep eyeballs watching.” With Bergeron being a longtime ABC host, “that meant I was the one who had to take the axe,” Harris said.

Does Samantha Harris have cancer?

Harris was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. She was 40 years old when she felt a lump in her breast less than two weeks after having her yearly mammogram. Although doctors assured her it was likely nothing, “I just knew something wasn’t right. Four months later, my inner voice was screaming at me,” Harris shared with the Susan G. Komen blog.

Her official diagnosis was stage 2b invasive breast cancer. Harris had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Ten years later, while in Croatia celebrating her 10-year “cancerversary,” Harris felt another lump in her breast. “There is only about a 5% chance of local recurrence after a mastectomy, but the position of where my original tumor was, was right up against the skin, which meant there was a strong possibility of recurrence,” Harris explained. “At the time of my initial mastectomy, no one told me that there may be some remnant cells left behind.”

For her treatment the second time around, Harris chose a more “functional approach,” combining a scientific and holistic approach. She had surgery to remove the tumor, followed by a reconstructive surgery in November 2024.

In April, Harris said she considers herself “cancer-free,” but noted, “The goal now is to make sure that my body is not a host for any circulating tumor cells to decide to settle on a host organ.”

What is Samantha Harris doing now?

Harris has become an advocate for other cancer patients. She hosts the Your Healthiest Healthy podcast where she provides “game-changing, small, manageable action steps you need today to live your most optimal life yet.”

She has also hosted Healthiest Healthy retreats and teaches a weekly workout class. Per her Instagram bio, Harris is a certified health coach.

Is Samantha Harris married?

Yes, Harris is still married to Michael Hess. They met in 2001 and tied the knot in 2004. Earlier this year, she celebrated their 21st anniversary with an Instagram tribute.

“Happy 21st anniversary to my freakin’ awesome hubby, Michael!!! 🎉💪🏼” Harris gushed. “Through laughter, tears, adventure, fears, triumphs, setbacks, thriving, and kicking a**! You are my rock. You are my forever.”

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Josselyn, in 2007 and second daughter, Hillary, in 2010.