Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Days after Edyta Śliwińska gave a positive health update following her battle with cancer, she shared more information about what she went through while she was sick.

While reflecting on how “health is the most underappreciated luxury,” the pro dancer wrote, “The fact that I have a busy schedule and so many things to do is a blessing, because there was a time when I was chained to my bed, surviving on painkillers.”

Putting her thoughts into context, she explained, “I used to stress about an upcoming avalanche of appointments and an overloaded schedule—about how my kids were doing in school, what someone said about me, and so many other things. I still feel anxious about many everyday matters, but I’ve gained a completely different perspective on life. All these things matter, but the fact that my kids are healthy and go to school at all, is a blessing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edyta Sliwinska (@edytasliwinska)

Śliwińska was diagnosed with cancer in August 2024 and shared the news publicly three months later. At the time, she revealed she had had “major surgery” and was recovering. In her latest update, she said, “A year later, I’m here, experiencing all these amazing moments with my family and my friends—moments I could not enjoy just a year ago at the same time because all that was on my mind was cancer.”

The former Dancing With the Stars pro is married to fellow DWTS alum Alec Mazo. They have a son, born in 2014, and a daughter, born in 2017.

On the one-year anniversary of her diagnosis, Śliwińska said she was the “luckiest person” to still be alive today. “Today, I feel healthier than I have ever felt in my life,” she added. “I made changes to my lifestyle, diet, environment, and exercise routine. I will share what I’ve learned in the hope that each and every one of you can achieve a healthier self, so no one ever delivers the news to you that I received on that hospital bed.”