‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ Sets Date for Season 38

Live with Kelly and Mark returns with all-new episodes on September 2 as Season 38 brings the show to brand new digs at Disney’s New York headquarters.

Season 37 of Live wraps on Monday, September 1, where Kelly and Mark celebrate Labor Day with Paul Wesley and Carson Kressley, while the show’s very own producer Michael Gelman fires things up with his best tips and tricks for barbecuing at home.

The new season is set to feature a star-studded lineup of guests that includes Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rose Byrne, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Lola Tung, Alix Earle, Taylor Kitsch, and a performance by KALEO.

Throughout September, Live will feature special events, including “Kelly and Mark Do It Week,” in which the duo takes on viral challenges, as well as “Pet Week,” which lends a hand to furry friends of all shapes and sizes in need of a forever home.

In Season 37, Live with Kelly and Mark enjoyed an unprecedented streak of ratings success and earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Hosts. As the longest-running daytime talk show in history, it continues to hold its spot as television’s top entertainment talk show.

The top-rated entertainment talk show marks its third year with Mark Consuelos as cohost of Live with Kelly and Mark, joining his wife, Kelly Ripa, after replacing Ryan Seacrest in 2023. At the time, he told both Ripa and the audience, “I just want to say a quick thank you for trusting me to be your co-pilot. I really appreciate it,” before giving a shout-out to their former All My Children characters. “Thank you, America, thank you — Hayley and Mateo forever.”

Along with the announcement, the show also released a new poster for Season 38 featuring the couple.

Live With Kelly and Mark, Weekdays, check local listings