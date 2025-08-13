‘High Potential’ First Look: Steve Howey Joins the Crew in New Season 2 Portraits

Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic, Amirah Johnson as Ava Gillory, Judy Reyes as Selena Soto, Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec, Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdill, and Steve Howey as Nick Wagner for 'High Potential' Season 2
Disney / Andrew Eccles

High Potential

High Potential‘s long-awaited return to TV for Season 2 is approaching, and in anticipation of Morgan Gillory’s (Kaitlin Olson) ongoing mystery solving, TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the cast in all-new portraits — including series newcomer Steve Howey!

That’s right, Olson is back in action as the high-IQ single mom who found herself working as a consultant with the LAPD after they realized how valuable her ability to unravel mysteries is. While there isn’t much that can be discerned by these new portraits story-wise, they do tease a team dynamic shift for Morgan and the LAPD crew as Howey’s Nick Wagner, the new precinct captain, makes his mark.

Back alongside Olson are costars Daniel Sunjata, Judy Reyes, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah Johnson, and Matthew Lamb, with Howey rounding out the cast of series regulars. In addition to the cast portrait above and the individual images, we have a sneak peek at Season 2’s key art, which teases Morgan’s return to the scenes of crimes as “Do Not Cross” yellow tape reflects in her sunglasses lenses, and her nails are adorned with black and yellow stripes, indicating caution.

Kaitlin Olson in the Season 2 key art for 'High Potential'

ABC

As viewers saw last season, Morgan got herself into some dicey situations as her desire to unravel crimes grew stronger with each passing case. This latest look is an exciting glimpse into the future of High Potential, which will hopefully address the role of David Giuntoli‘s mystery villain. Until then, a tease of Howey’s Nick Wagner is sure to satisfy.

Here's When 'High Potential' Season 2 Will Premiere
Scroll down for a closer look at the individual character portraits for Season 2, including Howey’s, and stay tuned for more on High Potential as we gear up for Season 2’s premiere on ABC. And let us know what you hope to see from the show when it returns to TV this fall in the comments section below.

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 10/9c, ABC

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory for 'High Potential' Season 2
Disney / Andrew Eccles

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory

Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec in 'High Potential' Season 2
Disney / Andrew Eccles

Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec

Judy Reyes as Selena Soto in 'High Potential' Season 2
Disney / Andrew Eccles

Judy Reyes as Selena Soto

Steve Howey as Nick Wagner in 'High Potential' Season 2
Disney / Andrew Eccles

Steve Howey as Nick Wagner

Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester in 'High Potential' Season 2
Disney / Andrew Eccles

Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester

Deniz Akdeniz as Lev 'Oz' Ozdill in 'High Potential' Season 2
Disney / Andrew Eccles

Deniz Akdeniz as Lev 'Oz' Ozdill

Amirah Johnson as Ava Gillory in 'High Potential' Season 2
Disney / Andrew Eccles

Amirah Johnson as Ava Gillory

Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic in 'High Potential' Season 2
Disney / Andrew Eccles

Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic

