High Potential‘s long-awaited return to TV for Season 2 is approaching, and in anticipation of Morgan Gillory’s (Kaitlin Olson) ongoing mystery solving, TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the cast in all-new portraits — including series newcomer Steve Howey!

That’s right, Olson is back in action as the high-IQ single mom who found herself working as a consultant with the LAPD after they realized how valuable her ability to unravel mysteries is. While there isn’t much that can be discerned by these new portraits story-wise, they do tease a team dynamic shift for Morgan and the LAPD crew as Howey’s Nick Wagner, the new precinct captain, makes his mark.

Back alongside Olson are costars Daniel Sunjata, Judy Reyes, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah Johnson, and Matthew Lamb, with Howey rounding out the cast of series regulars. In addition to the cast portrait above and the individual images, we have a sneak peek at Season 2’s key art, which teases Morgan’s return to the scenes of crimes as “Do Not Cross” yellow tape reflects in her sunglasses lenses, and her nails are adorned with black and yellow stripes, indicating caution.

As viewers saw last season, Morgan got herself into some dicey situations as her desire to unravel crimes grew stronger with each passing case. This latest look is an exciting glimpse into the future of High Potential, which will hopefully address the role of David Giuntoli‘s mystery villain. Until then, a tease of Howey’s Nick Wagner is sure to satisfy.

Scroll down for a closer look at the individual character portraits for Season 2, including Howey’s, and stay tuned for more on High Potential as we gear up for Season 2’s premiere on ABC. And let us know what you hope to see from the show when it returns to TV this fall in the comments section below.

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 10/9c, ABC