Will Trent‘s fourth season is currently in production, which means fans are one step closer to finding out what’s next for the series after that big cliffhanger ending.

The cast’s on-set video celebrating the start of filming for Season 4 gives us a clear glimpse of Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen), Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson), Nico (Cora Lu Tran), and Franklin Wilks (Kevin Daniels) back in action at the police station. While it doesn’t directly answer the biggest question remaining from the finale — that is, whether Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) will survive the gunshot wound she received in the final moments — some fans do speculate that Sohn might be the woman seen brushing her hair in the background, thus indicating the character’s survival… we’ll let you be the judge of that!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Trent (@willtrentabc)

Elsewhere, fans over on the show’s Reddit fan page have been busy putting together their theories about what might be next on the series, now that Angie is set to become a new mom with Seth (Scott Foley), Will (Ramón Rodríguez) is getting to know his biological father Caleb (Yul Vazquez), and Ormewood is experiencing some potential complications with his brain tumor.

So what are some of the theories fans have about what might be to come as the series moves forward with its next season?

Well, for starters, there are several who suggest the future might not be bright for Angie and Seth, despite having a baby on the way and declaring their love for one another in Season 3’s closer.

“I’m thinking something will happen with Scott Foley’s character that will push Angie to be a single mom,” one fan wrote. “I feel like they are giving her [the book version of] Faith’s storyline, as far as the pregnancy goes.”

Another fan noted that a devastating end for Seth would be in keeping with the actor’s tradition on television (see also: Noel Crane on Felicity, Patrick Devins in True Blood, and Henry Burton in Grey’s Anatomy). “Scott Foley always dies or gets ultimately picked over (always the groomsman, never the groom). He’s like the Sean Bean of TV,” the fan noted. “It would be really nice to get him the win for once.” In response to another fan’s prediction that Angie’s labor and delivery of their child will be a dramatic one, the same fan wrote, “Hopefully, it’s something simple like she is on a case and goes into labor, and Will has to help deliver the baby. Nothing with anyone’s life on the line.”

Others focused in on Ormewood’s ongoing health dilemma and how it’ll impact his future presence on the police team. “My prediction is they could be setting up Ormewood’s brain tumor to cause a personality change that turns him into Ormewood from book 1,” one fan wrote. “My prediction is we’ll see Gina Ormewood again AND we’ll meet Ormewood’s mom,” another suggested.

A third theory from the thread that has been popping up in other places, including in the comments for the cast video, is that Will Trent Season 4 might introduce the character of Sara Linton, who appeared in the novels. In the books, Sara Linton is a pediatrician who has survived some severe traumas in her past and becomes close to Will. With Will fully detached from Angie in a romantic sense, he is single to mingle with cute doctors if he wants.

What are your predictions for Will Trent Season 4? Weigh in in the comments below!

Will Trent, Season 4 Premiere, Midseason 2025-2026, ABC