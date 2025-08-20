‘AGT’: Tom Sandoval Speaks Out After Simon Cowell Slams His Performance

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Tom Sandoval and his band, The Most Extras, made it to the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent after an audition that impressed all four judges; however, they weren’t able to match that success on Tuesday’s (August 19) first live show of Season 20.

The controversial Vanderpump Rules alum took to the stage on Tuesday’s show to perform a rendition of “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. While judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B all seemed to be having a good time, fellow judge Simon Cowell wasn’t feeling it.

After hitting his red buzzer halfway through the performance, Cowell told Sandoval, “It didn’t sound great… It might just be me, from where I sat, but that did not sound good, I’m afraid. It didn’t.”

Sandoval defended himself, explaining, “Right before I went on, my in-ears kinda went out, so I was flying in the dark there.”

After Mel B called him out for making excuses, the infamous reality star said he “wasn’t,” adding that he “had a blast” regardless.

Vergara agreed with Cowell’s assessment, noting that while she “loved the dancing, loved the band, loved the song,” she thought “the sound was not amazing.”

Mel B was more positive, praising Sandoval’s stage presence, and telling him, “You know what, yeah, you’re a cover band but you know what, you just bring a little bit of happiness and the way that you commit is flawless. Those moves, brother, they’re lit.”

Mandel offered compliments too, saying that people watching at home will soon be requesting Sandoval and his band to play at their “weddings, their parties, their clubs.”

Sandoval and the Most Extras previously wowed the judges with an energetic performance of A-Ha’s “Take On Me” during the June 24 audition round. The Traitors star previously spoke with E! News about the thought process behind picking that particular song.

“That was a tough one because we have a lot of songs that we play,” he told the outlet. “A-ha’s ‘Take on me’ is a song growing up, I always loved the music video. I never thought I would ever be able to sing that song or hit those notes.”

Noting that he trained with vocal coaches, Sandoval added, “I’m able to sing now and it’s been just such a great feeling being able to have a sense of accomplishment being able to perform the song.”

Tune into tonight’s episode to find out the results of America’s votes to see who advances.

You can watch Sandoval’s latest performance in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.