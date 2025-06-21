‘AGT’: Tom Sandoval’s Audition Leaves ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Shook

Tom Sandoval attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Tom Sandoval auditioned for America’s Got Talent with his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras—and ahead of the June 24 episode of the NBC series, Vanderpump Rules fans reacted to a clip from his performance.

On June 20, AGT‘s official Instagram account posted a teaser of the reality TV personality, who was universally despised by VPR fans amid his 2023 cheating scandal, singing “Take on Me” by A-ha.

“The infamous Tom Sandoval steps back into the spotlight on the AGT stage. #AGT | @NBC and Peacock,” the competition series captioned its update.

In the video, Sandoval, 42, danced energetically on stage before impressing viewers with his vocal range — and his high note at the end sealed the deal even for many critics.

One Instagram user declared, “Not even gonna be a hater, I am VERY pleasantly surprised! He sounds really great

Another shared, “Gotta admit that he sounds pretty good. And he chose a great song for the crowd.”

Someone else echoed, “Wow that was so good🔥🔥🔥,” as a second confessed, “I don’t want to like this…. But it’s really good.”

A different Vanderpump Rules fan pointed out, “Tom’s not a bad guy, he just did a bad thing. Life moves on….”

However, some VPR were not fans of Sandoval’s performance, with some still clearly salty about his cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with her best friend, Rachel Leviss (formerly Raquel).

One Instagram user wrote, “It’s a cover band you can find any Friday night at your townie pub.

Another critic snarked, “Meanwhile Ariana hosting the biggest show on TV,” referring to Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend leading Love Island USA.

Yet another doubtful Instagram user commented, “Ok but did he actually hit that high note?”

It looks like fans and naysayers alike will have to tune in on June 24 to find out—and to see reactions from Season 20 judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Mel B.

