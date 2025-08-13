‘Dancing With the Stars’ Edyta Śliwińska Shares Uplifting Health Update 1 Year After Cancer Diagnosis

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

One year after Dancing With the Stars alum Edyta Sliwinska was diagnosed with cancer, the former pro gave a positive update on her health status and recovery on Instagram. She shared an image of herself in a bikini showing off her scars with a message of hope to her fans.

“Exactly a year ago, I woke up from a semi-conscious state, and a man in a blue coat looked at me and said something no one ever wants to hear: ‘It’s cancer,'” posted Sliwinska.

“I didn’t know if I would live to see today. I didn’t know how long I had left, how serious it was, or how my life would change. Today, I wear this scar under my belly as a reminder that life is incredibly fragile. It can crumble beneath you at any moment. Appreciate it, live it like there’s no tomorrow, enjoy it, and take care of your health.”

“I’m the luckiest person on earth to be here today, and every breath I take is filled with gratitude and love for what truly matters in life.”

“Today, I feel healthier than I have ever felt in my life. I made changes to my lifestyle, diet, environment, and exercise routine. I will share what I’ve learned in the hope that each and every one of you can achieve a healthier self, so no one ever delivers the news to you that I received on that hospital bed”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edyta Sliwinska (@edytasliwinska)

Śliwińska first announced she had cancer on November 28 in an Instagram post, writing: “I’m 45. Three months ago, I was diagnosed with cancer. Soon after, I had major surgery. I was lucky. Life could not be more beautiful!”

“The last three months have been the hardest and most stressful in my life. We hear people say, ‘Appreciate every moment,’ ‘Be grateful,’ and ‘Live your life as if there’s no tomorrow.’ We all know we should do these things, but somehow, we forget. We get caught up in everyday life, in our little problems and worries.”

“But what if one day you woke up and found out that you have cancer? And you don’t know whether you have months or years to live. You don’t know if you will get to see your kids grow up. Suddenly, these slogans about embracing every moment become very real,” she wrote.

“Life is beautiful. Don’t waste it worrying about things that are out of your control. And yes, be grateful. Be thankful. You have more than you think.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edyta Sliwinska (@edytasliwinska)

She not disclose the type of cancer or any details regarding her prognosis in her posts.

Fans and friends offered words of support to the DTWS alum on her post and shared similar stories of hope and survival.

“I’ve been there a year ago as well. At the same time I lost my partner, my love to cancer. We were about to celebrate our 25th anniversary. Today I appreciate now, I appreciate little things, I appreciate life. Stay strong! Stay positive!,” wrote one fan.

“I’ve been there a year ago as well. I know exactly what you went through. I also have 2 kids almost the same age as yours. We have to embrace our life and appreciate every moment,” posted another.

“I had the same wake-up call with breast cancer 3 years ago. I radically changed my habits (but I still don’t look like you!😂) I imagine your decades of dancing didn’t hurt! Congratulations and here’s to health and healing!!!,” wrote another supporter.

Śliwińska appeared in the first ten seasons of Dancing With the Stars, during which time she was paired with George Hamilton and his son Ashley, Evander Holyfield, Joey Lawrence, John Ratzenberger, and Aiden Turner, to name a few.