Gal Gadot might have impressed the cast and crew of Entourage when she had a small role on the HBO comedy in 2009, but the future Wonder Woman didn’t have such a wonderful time on the show.

“What I hated and didn’t enjoy at all was being on Entourage, an American series,” Gadot said on the Israeli TV program The A Talks, per The Jerusalem Post. “Someone there behaved inappropriately, and it got to the point where I left the set and stopped working with them.”

Gadot appeared Entourage in 2009, playing Lisa, a woman Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) takes to the premiere of his film Gatsby, in the Season 6 episode “Amongst Friends.”

That same year, Gadot made her first of four appearances in the Fast & Furious franchise, but her career really took off in 2016, when she made her debut as Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“It’s been wild to see, like, the actors who we found go on to whatever,” Entourage creator Doug Ellin told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “I remember when Gal came in, it was a small little role, but everyone said, ‘This girl is gonna be something big,’ so it is cool to see.”

Gadot isn’t the first actor to have a negative experience with Entourage. Debi Mazar, who starred as publicist Shauna on the show, also spoke out about the workplace culture. “I took a job to make money,” she told PeopleTV in 2020. “I mean, [Ellin] wrote a really strong character, but that set was very testosterone-driven and misogynistic.”

Rex Lee, who starred as assistant Lloyd, told TMZ in 2009 he was targeted by homophobic and racist jokes while working on the show. (Ellin told the site at the time he was “shocked and horrified” and such behavior was “not something condoned or acceptable.”)

And in 2018, Alison Brie said at the ATX Television Festival she was told to undress to a bikini top during an Entourage tryout. “Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini!” she recalled, per EW. “Or, like, shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, ‘OK, can you take your top off now?’”