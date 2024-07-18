‘Entourage’ Turns 20: 15 Minor Stars Who Are Famous Now

Twenty years ago, on July 18, 2004, HBO viewers met up-and-coming actor Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) and his trio of hangers-on, Eric Murphy (Kevin Connolly), Salvatore “Turtle” Assante (Jerry Ferrara), and Johnny “Drama” Chase (Kevin Dillon) — plus Vinnie’s high-strung agent, Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven) — on the series premiere of Entourage.

For eight seasons (followed by a feature film adaptation), the bro-tastic comedy-drama offered a behind-the-velvet-ropes look at the vagaries of Hollywood stardom, inspired by executive producer Mark Wahlberg’s rise to fame. And while many celebrities played themselves — including Scarlett Johansson, Matt Damon, and Wahlberg — many others guest-starred on Entourage before they were cameo-level famous.

Here, for example, are 15 Entourage guest stars who might just have entourages of their own nowadays.