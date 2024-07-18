‘Entourage’ Turns 20: 15 Minor Stars Who Are Famous Now

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Gal Gadot, Ryan Eggold, and Sofía Vergara
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Entourage

 More

Twenty years ago, on July 18, 2004, HBO viewers met up-and-coming actor Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) and his trio of hangers-on, Eric Murphy (Kevin Connolly), Salvatore “Turtle” Assante (Jerry Ferrara), and Johnny “Drama” Chase (Kevin Dillon) — plus Vinnie’s high-strung agent, Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven) — on the series premiere of Entourage.

For eight seasons (followed by a feature film adaptation), the bro-tastic comedy-drama offered a behind-the-velvet-ropes look at the vagaries of Hollywood stardom, inspired by executive producer Mark Wahlberg’s rise to fame. And while many celebrities played themselves — including Scarlett Johansson, Matt Damon, and Wahlberg — many others guest-starred on Entourage before they were cameo-level famous.

Here, for example, are 15 Entourage guest stars who might just have entourages of their own nowadays.

Constance Zimmer
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Constance Zimmer

Before she starred in House of Cards and UnReal, Zimmer appeared in 21 episodes of Entourage, playing movie executive Dana Gordon.

Dania Ramirez & Scott Caan in Alert
Philippe Bosse/FOX

Dania Ramirez & Scott Caan

Both headliners of Alert: Missing Persons Unit recurred on Entourage. Ramirez played Alex, a girlfriend of Turtle’s, in nine episodes; Caan played manager Scott Lavin in 19 installments.

Carla Gugino
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Carla Gugino

Gugino, recently a star of The Fall of the House of Usher and The Girls on the Bus, recurred in 12 episodes of the show, playing agent Amanda Daniels.

Leighton Meester
Valentina S. Frugiuele/Getty Images for Cultural Influence

Leighton Meester

Before her Gossip Girl breakout, Meester made the first of her three Entourage appearances, playing Justine Chapin, a pop singer and love interest of Vince’s.

Ryan Eggold
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Ryan Eggold

During his first two of three Entourage appearances, this New Amsterdam star played an unnamed cast mate of Drama’s. In the third, he played himself.

Gal Gadot
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Gal Gadot

Now the Wonder Woman of the big screen, Gadot played Lisa, a date of Vince’s, in the Season 6 episode “Amongst Friends.”

Ken Jeong & Yvette Nicole Brown
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ken Jeong & Yvette Nicole Brown

These two Community costars had bit parts in Entourage: Jeong played a coffee shop manager in Season 3’s “The Release,” and Brown played a Daily Variety ad sales rep in Season 4’s “Gary’s Desk.”

Joey King
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Joey King

King, a star of The Act and the Kissing Booth movies, was 7 when she appeared in Season 3’s “Gotcha!,” playing the daughter of MMA star Chuck Liddell.

Yara Shahidi
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Yara Shahidi

Also 7 at the time of her Entourage appearance, this star of Black-ish and Grown-ish had an uncredited role in Season 4’s “No Cannes Do.”

Chrissy Metz
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

Metz’s screen debut was the second-season episode “The Sundance Kids,” in which the future This Is Us star played “Counter Girl,” a Titanic obsessive who bothers James Cameron.

Brian Tee
Amy E. Price/Getty Images

Brian Tee

When shoe designer Fukijama (Dante Basco) showed up — in Season 3’s “What About Bob?” — this Chicago Med alum (and occasional Chicago Med director) played a member of his entourage.

Bella Thorne
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for amfAR

Bella Thorne

Before her Disney Channel stardom, this Shake It Up alum played an unnamed kid in Season 3’s “I Wanna Be Sedated.”

Sofía Vergara
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sofía Vergara

Now a household name thanks to Modern Family and Griselda, Vergara played “Village Girl” in Season 4’s “Welcome to the Jungle.”

