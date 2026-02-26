‘Entourage’: Jeremy Piven & Adrian Grenier Shock Fans With Rare Reunion

What To Know Jeremy Piven and Adrian Grenier, stars of Entourage, surprised fans with a rare reunion nearly a decade after they last saw each other, sharing a photo on Instagram.

The reunion sparked excitement among fans and former cast members, with many expressing hopes for a sequel or revival of the show.

Entourage, which aired on HBO from 2004 to 2011 and inspired a 2015 film, is currently available to stream on Apple TV and HBO Max.

Entourage stars Jeremy Piven and Adrian Grenier recently surprised fans with a rare reunion a decade after they had last seen each other.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Piven, who played Ari Gold, took to Instagram with a photo of himself and Grenier, who played Vincent Chase in the bromance comedy-drama series.

“Found Vinnie! Hiding in plain sight in Austin farming the land, not listening to me and clearly doing Indies!!!” he captioned the update.

Of reuniting with Grenier, 49, Piven, 60, continued, “Haven’t seen this guy in almost a decade, so imagine my surprise when I’m standing on stage and I see him supporting in the audience… It’s all about showing up @adriangrenier.”

In the comments, Entourage fans could hardly contain their excitement over seeing Vincent and Ari back together again. Travis Kelce declared, “Legendary Duo!!! 🔥🔥🔥.”

Emmanuelle Chriqui, who played Eric’s main love interest, Sloan, exclaimed, “Awwwww love this!!!!!!❤️.”

Another Instagram follower proclaimed, “By far the best pic I’ve seen in 2026!!! 🙌🏼.”

Someone else echoed, “The dream team!”

A different Instagram user pointed out, “Honestly, Adrian moving to Austin and being a farmer is the most Vince thing ever,” as another admitted, “I’ll give up a few toes and maybe a finger to bring the show back, boys.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower begged, “You guys need to figure out a sequel. Asap.”

Entourage — which was loosely based on Mark Wahlberg‘s rise to fame —Vincent (Grenier), followed a young movie star, and his friends from Queens navigate Hollywood. The “entourage” included his manager, Eric “E” Murphy (Kevin Connolly), his brother and struggling actor, Johnny “Drama” Chase (Kevin Dillon), and Turtle (Jerry Ferrara), as well as his fast-talking agent, Ari (Piven).

Entourage aired for eight seasons from 2004 to 2011 on HBO. The cast also reunited for a film of the same name in 2015.

Entourage (the series), streaming on Apple TV and HBO Max