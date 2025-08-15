‘Rainmaker’ Revisited, Stand Up to Cancer, the Skinny on ‘Biggest Loser,’ ‘Smoke’ Finale

Christopher Barr / USA Network

The Rainmaker

Series Premiere 10/9c

John Grisham’s 1995 novel, which led to a 1997 hit movie starring Matt Damon, is now a TV series, starring British actor Milo Callaghan as South Carolina underdog Rudy Baylor, a recent law school grad who goes up against some of Charleston’s top lawyers in a solid if familiar legal melodrama. After being rejected by the town’s top law firm, whose ruthless managing partner Leo Drummond (Mad Men‘s John Slattery) introduces himself by announcing, “I am the punishment of God” — subtlety isn’t The Rainmaker‘s strong suit — Rudy finds work with a bottom-feeding operation (based in an abandoned taco joint) led by the brash Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone (Once Upon a Time‘s Lana Parrilla having a blast). Complicating matters: Rudy’s girlfriend Sarah (Madison Iseman) is a new protégé of Leo’s, and they’ve assigned her to the uphill wrongful-death case Rudy is taking to court. This is already clicking on more cylinders than the misbegotten Suits LA spinoff ever did.

Stand Up to Cancer

Special 8/7c

More than 30 broadcast, cable and streaming platforms are donating an hour of prime time for the ninth biennial event raising awareness and funds for cancer research. Originating from Nashville, the special is hosted by Sheryl Crow, with remarks by SU2C co-founder Katie Couric. Crow leads a performing roster including Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll, Gavin DeGraw, Dan + Shay and CeCe Winans joined by Nashville Community Gospel Choir. With taped messages from the likes of Kevin Bacon, Jamie Foxx, Zoe Saldaña and Reese Witherspoon, the hour features reports from researchers funded by the SU2C organization on new advances in fighting the disease.

Netflix

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

Documentary Premiere

Before Ozempic and its ilk altered the weight-loss landscape, NBC’s The Biggest Loser provided a popular showcase for severely overweight contestants to shed pounds (34,033 in all) in a boot-camp setting that came under scrutiny for its potentially unsafe methods and criticism for stereotyping its participants. A three-part docuseries digs into the show’s controversies, life-altering achievements and mixed legacy, with longtime trainer and eventual host Bob Harper describing the producers’ mandate: “We want the madness of it all!”

Apple TV+

Smoke

Season Finale

Well, that happened. The arson crime drama became overheated in its rush to this week’s finale, and that trend continues in the fiery climax. Michelle Calderone’s (Jurnee Smolett) cover-up of a bizarre accidental death, and her clumsy attempt to frame Dave Gudsen (Taron Egerton) for the one fire he didn’t set, ignites the most incendiary showdown to date. And to think for the first half of the series, we were complaining what a slow burn it all was.

Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

8/7c

With all of the action now firmly grounded in the early 1700s, most of the action in the Outlander prequel this week involves divisions within the MacKenzie clan, with brothers Colum (Séamus McLean Ross) and Dougal (Sam Retford) debating which of them should be their next laird. Leave it to resourceful sister Ellen (Harriet Slater), whose secret forbidden affair with Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) continues to heat up, to straighten out her family’s mess. Back at the Fraser abode, 20th-century transplant Julia (Hermione Corfield), trapped in servitude as a housekeeper for the vile Lord Lovat (Tony Curran), takes desperate measures to protect her pregnancy.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: