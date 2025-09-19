Suburban Sizzle in ‘Couple Next Door,’ Brutal ‘Chief of War’ Finale, Streaming ‘Superman,’ Scary Houses
Suburbia heats up in a second season of the psychosexual Starz drama The Couple Next Door. Jason Momoa directs and stars in the grueling season finale of the historical epic Chief of War. James Gunn‘s new version of Superman begins streaming in advance of its HBO debut. Retta returns for a new season of touring spooky digs to find the Scariest House in America.
The Couple Next Door
Following a new episode of the addictive Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a much guiltier pleasure returns with a second season of the psychosexual British drama about forbidden passions in suburbia. There goes the neighborhood — again — when Mia (Aggy K. Adams), a seductive nurse with a mysterious past (she says she’s from Norway), moves into a house previously occupied by one of Season 1’s scandalous couples. She’s just started work at a hospital where Charlotte (Annabel Scholey) is a star surgeon and her husband, Jacob (Nashville‘s Sam Palladio), is a consulting anesthetist. They’re bemused and a little rattled when Mia rents the vacant house next door, and before long, she’s insinuated herself into their lives. Further complicating matters: Charlotte’s ex-boyfriend Leo (Heroes‘ Sendhil Ramamurthy) has returned to town, rekindling their attraction. And this is how Leeds becomes indistinguishable from Peyton Place.
Chief of War
They weren’t lying when they warned war was coming. In the Season 1 finale of Jason Momoa’s historical epic set in pre-unification Hawaii (directed and co-written by Momoa), battle lines are drawn and crossed when the troops assembled by the fearsome Keōua (Cliff Curtis) and his allies from Maui face the smaller (but better equipped) army of war chief Ka’iana (Momoa) and the more conciliatory leader Kamehameha (Kaina Makua). The grueling and graphic conflict, played out against a hellscape backdrop of quaking earth and an erupting volcano, achieves a mythic quality, like something out of Cecil B. DeMille.
Superman
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … David Corenswet assuming the iconic role of the Man of Steel in director-writer James Gunn’s popcorn-movie reboot of the fabled superhero franchise. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan is Clark Kent’s snappy counterpart, Lois Lane, with Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor. The movie, which is also available to stream with American Sign Language, premieres on HBO Saturday at 8/7c.
Scariest House in America
As a curtain-raiser for the Halloween season to come, Parks and Recreation alum Retta trains the wit she honed hosting Ugliest House in America to a second season of visiting some of the country’s spookiest and allegedly haunted houses. Her first stops are on the East Coast, including a creepy Maryland estate, a haunted home in Connecticut with an especially chilling attic, and an 1800s jail in Georgia with a paranormal history. The structure she deems the scariest of all will get a $150,000 makeover by HGTV star Alison Victoria in the season finale.
Invasion
It took half a season — nothing unusual for this slow-burning sci-fi series — but the core characters and storylines finally converge in a tense episode that opens with a chopper carrying government “assets” Travante (Shamier Anderson) and Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) plunging into literal alien territory. While they fight their way to safety, civilians Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani), Clark (Enver Gjokaj), and Jamila (India Brown) are on the road with guerrillas representing the militia group Infinitas, which has a source inside the dreaded Dead Zone. We keep hearing buzz about a new alien threat that’s like nothing we’ve seen before, and maybe it’s about time we actually see it.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- Outlander: Blood of My Blood (8/7c, Starz): Now that Julia (Hermione Corfield) has discovered proof that her 20th-century husband Henry (Jeremy Irvine) has also traveled back in time, how long before they reunite? While we wait, on the MacKenzie side of the storyline, Ellen (Harriet Slater) faces a test to prove that she’s worthy of marrying into the Grant clan.
- True Crime Watch: ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c) is the latest to report on the 2023 murder of Angela Craig, whose dentist husband, James, was convicted of poisoning her with laced protein shakes. On Dateline NBC (10/9c), Andrea Canning reports on the 2021 murder of Boston-area teacher’s aide Sandra Birchmore, whose alleged killer was a local police officer with whom she was involved.
- The Rainmaker (10/9c, USA Network): Rudy’s (Milo Callaghan) hero complex isn’t dimmed after being fired by Bruiser (Lana Parilla), and as he scrambles to get back on her good side to help in the wrongful-death suit, he also comes to the rescue of domestic-abuse victim and neighbor Kelly (Robyn Cara).
- Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (10/9c, HBO): “The world’s on fire, but I’m like, let’s get silly with it,” says the Midwestern comedian, regaling a sold-out Chicago audience in his first HBO stand-up special.
ON THE STREAM:
- iHeartRadio Music Festival (10:30 pm/ET, livestreaming on Hulu): Ryan Seacrest hosts a two-night concert event from Las Vegas with scheduled headliners including Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran, John Fogerty, Lil Wayne, Maroon 5, Jelly Roll, GloRilla, Bryan Adams, Tim McGraw, Tate McRae, LL Cool J, Sammy Hagar, and more.
- The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (streaming on Apple TV+): The Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek star continues his global journey for a third season, stepping outside his comfort zone with first stops in Mexico to experience Day of the Dead, and then to Vienna to practice his waltz moves.
- Swiped (streaming on Hulu): Lily James stars in a docudrama biopic about Bumble creator Whitney Wolfe, who upends the male-dominated tech industry to become the youngest female self-made billionaire.
- Haunted Hotel (streaming on Netflix): Happy Endings‘ Eliza Coupe and SNL alum Will Forte provide voices for an animated comedy set in a haunted hotel managed by a single mom and her spectral brother.
- Billionaires’ Bunker (streaming on Netflix): A Spanish-language melodrama from the creators of Money Heist is a more claustrophobic twist on Paradise, as billionaires take shelter from an impending apocalypse in an underground luxury bunker, where feuding families struggle to coexist.
- LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy — Pieces of the Past (streaming on Disney+): A four-part (make that four-piece) sequel to the animated Star Wars adventure features Downton Abbey alum Dan Stevens voicing Solitus, a fallen Jedi.
- The Happy Mess Method (streaming on The Roku Channel): Organizational expert Sabrina Soto and author Jennifer McCartney bring an upbeat approach to helping celebs, including Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph and everyday clutter junkies, find new ways to tidy up their homes.