Suburban Sizzle in ‘Couple Next Door,’ Brutal ‘Chief of War’ Finale, Streaming ‘Superman,’ Scary Houses

The Couple Next Door

Following a new episode of the addictive Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a much guiltier pleasure returns with a second season of the psychosexual British drama about forbidden passions in suburbia. There goes the neighborhood — again — when Mia (Aggy K. Adams), a seductive nurse with a mysterious past (she says she’s from Norway), moves into a house previously occupied by one of Season 1’s scandalous couples. She’s just started work at a hospital where Charlotte (Annabel Scholey) is a star surgeon and her husband, Jacob (Nashville‘s Sam Palladio), is a consulting anesthetist. They’re bemused and a little rattled when Mia rents the vacant house next door, and before long, she’s insinuated herself into their lives. Further complicating matters: Charlotte’s ex-boyfriend Leo (Heroes‘ Sendhil Ramamurthy) has returned to town, rekindling their attraction. And this is how Leeds becomes indistinguishable from Peyton Place.

Apple TV+

Chief of War

Season Finale

They weren’t lying when they warned war was coming. In the Season 1 finale of Jason Momoa’s historical epic set in pre-unification Hawaii (directed and co-written by Momoa), battle lines are drawn and crossed when the troops assembled by the fearsome Keōua (Cliff Curtis) and his allies from Maui face the smaller (but better equipped) army of war chief Ka’iana (Momoa) and the more conciliatory leader Kamehameha (Kaina Makua). The grueling and graphic conflict, played out against a hellscape backdrop of quaking earth and an erupting volcano, achieves a mythic quality, like something out of Cecil B. DeMille.

Superman

Streaming Premiere

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … David Corenswet assuming the iconic role of the Man of Steel in director-writer James Gunn’s popcorn-movie reboot of the fabled superhero franchise. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan is Clark Kent’s snappy counterpart, Lois Lane, with Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor. The movie, which is also available to stream with American Sign Language, premieres on HBO Saturday at 8/7c.

HGTV

Scariest House in America

Season Premiere 9/8c

As a curtain-raiser for the Halloween season to come, Parks and Recreation alum Retta trains the wit she honed hosting Ugliest House in America to a second season of visiting some of the country’s spookiest and allegedly haunted houses. Her first stops are on the East Coast, including a creepy Maryland estate, a haunted home in Connecticut with an especially chilling attic, and an 1800s jail in Georgia with a paranormal history. The structure she deems the scariest of all will get a $150,000 makeover by HGTV star Alison Victoria in the season finale.

Apple TV+

Invasion

It took half a season — nothing unusual for this slow-burning sci-fi series — but the core characters and storylines finally converge in a tense episode that opens with a chopper carrying government “assets” Travante (Shamier Anderson) and Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) plunging into literal alien territory. While they fight their way to safety, civilians Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani), Clark (Enver Gjokaj), and Jamila (India Brown) are on the road with guerrillas representing the militia group Infinitas, which has a source inside the dreaded Dead Zone. We keep hearing buzz about a new alien threat that’s like nothing we’ve seen before, and maybe it’s about time we actually see it.

