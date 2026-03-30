Peter Alexander’s MS NOW Role Revealed After NBC News Exit

What To Know Peter Alexander is officially joining MS NOW after his exit from NBC News.

MS NOW President Rebecca Kutler announced the news in a memo to staffers on March 30 and revealed what role Alexander will hold at the network.

Alexander worked at NBC News for 22 years before announcing he was leaving on March 28.

Peter Alexander officially has a new gig at MS NOW following his exit from NBC News. On Monday, March 30, MS NOW President Rebecca Kutler confirmed that Alexander will be joining the network as anchor of the 11 a.m. hour, replacing Ana Cabrera, who announced she’ll be leaving MS NOW last week. He’ll also serve as a breaking news anchor and chief national reporter.

Official news of his new position comes after speculation that he would be heading to MS NOW after 22 years at NBC News. Alexander announced his departure from NBC during the March 28 episode of Saturday Today. In addition to working on the weekend morning show since 2018, Alexander also served NBC News’ chief White House correspondent since 2021.

In Kutler’s memo to staff, she revealed that Alexander will also contribute to sports and lifestyle programming across the VERSANT portfolio. “For more than two decades, Peter has built a reputation for his professionalism, intrepid reporting, and sharp questioning of presidents of both parties,” Kutler wrote. “He is one of the most respected and beloved journalists in the Washington press corps, and we are honored to have him join our newsroom.”

She went on to list Alexander’s accolades, including his Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Political Journalism. “Whether behind the anchor desk or reporting from the field, Peter is also the rare journalist who can straddle lifestyle, politics, and breaking news with ease,” Kutler continued. “As co-anchor of Saturday Today, Peter has demonstrated this unique versatility. He brought compassion and humanity to the weekends, building a connection with viewers, all while leading the network’s White House coverage.”

To conclude the memo, she pointed out that midterm elections are “quickly approaching” and the 2028 presidential election is “already on the horizon. “We look forward to [Alexander] building a daily relationship with the loyal MS NOW audience as our newest anchor and chief national reporter,” she said. “We’re officially three months in as MS NOW at VERSANT. As we build momentum, talented journalists like Peter want to join us. Stay tuned, there’s much more to come.”

MSNBC rebranded to MS NOW in November 2025. Since then, the network’s primetime viewership is up 27% and total day viewership is up 25%.