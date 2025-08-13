Antony Starr Says Goodbye to ‘The Boys’ in Emotional Instagram Tribute

Sometimes Going Rogue Pays Off For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Boys Newsletter:

Antony Starr has officially hung up his Homelander cape.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 13, to commemorate the end of filming of The Boys‘ fifth and final season. “Ok. Been waiting a little to let things settle and try and process the end of this show. The Boys,” Starr began his lengthy caption. “Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career.”

Starr said he “had no idea what was coming” when the Prime Video superhero series premiered back in 2019. “This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that Covid moment. Oh and the strikes. That was a thing too,” he quipped. “But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There’s nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane.”

Starr went on to thank the show’s crew, production team, and his fellow castmates. “The people at Amazon and Sony that took a chance on this insane thing (and made the great choice in casting me😂) and all the other people that contributed in some way, big or small, to this beautiful, complex, warped, delicious show,” he wrote.

Starr continued, “I love this show. And I love this character. Truly. I will dearly miss heading to work, knowing what we were aiming for but never knowing where we would find ourselves by the end of the day…only that we would have fun and it would be creatively rewarding in the extreme. This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience.”

Starr also gave a special shout-out to the show’s creator, Eric Kripke, for helping him create the “monster” that is Homelander. “I will miss him, and you. Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you,” he said. “But this creative chapter is closed, and I’ll miss it, brother.”

Starr concluded his tribute by thanking The Boys‘ passionate fanbase, “You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you….and deepest respect for your taste ;),” he wrote. “Okidoke people. We cooked for the last time. Can’t wait to show you what we made. TIL that day, Homelander, signing off. Xo.”

Starr’s post featured behind-the-scenes and promotional photos from The Boys over the years, including a selfie he snapped while drenched in fake blood, an on-set pic of himself and Aya Cash filming her character Stormfront’s near-fatal Season 2 fight, one of the show’s first posters of Homelander, and more.

Several of Starr’s costars shared their love in the post’s comments. “Love you buddy ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Nathan Mitchell, a.k.a. Black Noir. Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight, commented, “A gift to get to watch your masterclass in acting, let alone boogie w you during it. 💛.”

Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko Miyashiro, wrote, “What a f**king time we had. Grateful to have had this experience with you + greatly miss it already 🫶🏻💛.”

Kripke announced that Season 5 had wrapped filming by sharing a photo of his last time standing on the Seven meeting room set via Instagram on July 1. “It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing,” he captioned the pic. “You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you’re lucky. We got all of them. To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can’t wait for you to see the grand finale. That’s a wrap.”

The Boys, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video