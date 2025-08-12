Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The auditions are officially over on Season 20 of America’s Got Talent, so why isn’t there a new episode of the show on Tuesday, August 12?

Auditions concluded during the August 5 episode and the 44 acts that will be moving on were revealed, which means that it’s time for the Quarterfinals. However, those don’t begin until next week on Tuesday, August 19, so what’s going on?

Instead of a new episode this week, AGT is celebrating its milestone season with a 20th birthday celebration episode. The episode is officially called “AGT 20th Birthday Party” and will look back on two decades of memorable moments and performances from the most buzzed-about contestants in the show’s history.

The diverse range of talents that have been part of the competition will be showcased. Additionally, the judges will appear in interviews to discuss the show’s legacy and what it’s been like to be part of it. The official logline says: “A celebration of 20 years of talent, viral moments and global impact along with a mega-mix performance and judge interviews that showcase the series’ legacy.”

The special episode will air in AGT‘s regular time slot from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Next week, the competition will continue with the first round of Quarterfinals. There will also be a results show added to the schedule on Wednesdays, which will air for an hour at 8 p.m. After four weeks of Quarterfinals, during which 16 contestants will be selected to move on, the Semifinals begin.

There will be one semifinal episode, and the season will conclude with a two-night finale. One act will automatically make it to the finals thanks to the addition of the new Semifinals Golden Buzzer, while the rest will be voted through. The 10 finalists will all perform during the first night of the finale on Tuesday, September 23, and the results will be revealed one day later on Wednesday, September 24.

America’s Got Talent, Season 20, Tuesdays and Wednesdays (beginning August 20), 8/7c, NBC