Season 20 of America’s Got Talent is well underway. The show returned for its milestone season on May 27 with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B., and Sofia Vergara serving as judges.

It’s now been more than two months since the premiere and the show is still in the midst of auditions. So far, eight episodes of auditions have aired, in addition to a special episode that looked back at the greatest Golden Buzzer auditions of all time.

So, when will the schedule transition into live shows? And when is the finale? Scroll down for everything we know about the rest of Season 20.

When do the AGT Season 20 auditions end?

The end of the auditions is near! The ninth and final episode of auditions will air on Tuesday, August 5, at 8/7c. The following week, on Tuesday, August 12, there will be a special episode titled “AGT 20th Birthday Party,” which will celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.

When do the AGT Live Shows begin?

The Live Shows will officially begin on Tuesday, August 19, at 8/7c. At that point, the show will shift from one night a week to two nights a week. The acts will perform on Tuesday, followed by a live results show on Wednesday (beginning on Wednesday, August 20, at 8/7c).

For four weeks, there will be Quarterfinals episodes and results shows. The performance episodes will be two hours long, while the results shows will be one hour long.

When is the AGT Season 20 finale?

The America’s Got Talent Season 20 finale is on Wednesday, September 24. The winner will be announced during that episode. The finalists will perform one final time the day before (Tuesday, September 23).

Who is your favorite act from Season 20 of America’s Got Talent so far? Let us know who you’re hoping will win in the comments section below!

America’s Got Talent, Season 20, Tuesdays (and Wednesdays beginning August 20), 8/7c, NBC