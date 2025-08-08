‘AGT’ Fans Make Their Early Season 20 Winner Predictions Ahead of Live Shows

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The America’s Got Talent live shows kick off on Tuesday, August 19, at 8/7c, and fans are already making their predictions on who is going to walk away as the Season 20 champion on the September 24 finale.

The NBC competition series wrapped up its final round of auditions on Tuesday (August 5), with judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Mel B, and Howie Mandel, as well as host Terry Crews, selecting the top 44 acts who are advancing to the live shows.

But as the competition heats up, who are viewers expecting to do well?

According to the AGT Reddit forum, one of the most popular choices seems to be Jourdan Blue, a 23-year-old singer from New Orleans, Louisiana. Blue impressed in the first round of auditions with a stunning rendition of The Script’s “Breakeven,” earning Mandel’s Golden Buzzer.

Another popular pick is Jessica Sanchez, the 29-year-old singer from Chula Vista, California, who previously appeared on the show back in Season 1 when she was just 10 years old. During Season 1, Sanchez was eliminated before the semifinals but later returned for the Wild Card Show, though she was eliminated again. Sanchez was later the runner-up on American Idol Season 11.

Sanchez is a top choice among fans after her spellbinding audition, where she performed Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” winning Vergara’s Golden Buzzer in the process. Are people just riding the wave of nostalgia, or will this young performer deliver an incredible comeback story?

Sticking with singers, many fans are high on The Boykinz, a four-piece female vocal group from Belleville, Georgia. Made up of siblings Kylan, Anale, Nytere, and Alona Boykin, the group earned Crews’ Golden Buzzer after their performance of their original song “Fell In Love With A Cowboy.”

It’s not just musicians, though; a popular choice is yet another returning act. The Messoudi Brothers first appeared on Season 14 as an acrobat trio but were eliminated in the semifinals. The brothers returned for Season 20 as a juggling duo, performing a dangerous stunt with knives that led to Mel B hitting her Golden Buzzer.

However, the Messoudi Brothers aren’t the only juggling act in the competition. Austrian juggling group Jonglissimo is also a fan favourite, tipped by many to win. Their audition, which saw them perform a routine incorporating blacklight art, earned four Yeses from the judges.

Another hot pick is the Brazilian light-up dance group LightWire, whose colorful audition featuring jungle animals and carnival dancers won them a first-class ticket to the live shows courtesy of Cowell’s Golden Buzzer.

Others think this could be the year of the comedian, with South Carolina native Shuler King proving to be a popular choice. King also earned four Yeses after performing a hilarious stand-up routine about his career as a funeral director.

Who are your top picks to win? If you need a reminder of all 44 acts, check out our rundown of everything you need to know about the Season 20 Live Shows and sound off in the comments below.