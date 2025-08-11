Kelly Ripa Returns to ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ After Week-Long Absence

Live With Kelly and Mark was back to business as usual on Monday, August 11.

Kelly Ripa returned to the ABC morning show after missing all of last week’s episodes. Monday’s episode was prerecorded but featured new segments and interviews with Geena Davis and Seth MacFarlane.

“Yay! Kelly is back!!! 😀 Hi Kelly! Hi Mark!! 🥰,” one fan commented on the show’s Facebook page on Monday, while another added, “Yay! Kelly’s back!!!!”

Others expressed their disappointment over the show’s recent slew of prerecorded episodes, with one user writing, “NOT live. Very rare these days. We turn it off.” Another asked, “Are shows ever live?”

Several users came to the show’s defense, citing that the show often prerecords episodes in the summer while Ripa and Mark Consuelos enjoy some time off. “They are on summer break til September. Its [sic] literally always been this way,” one fan commented, while someone else posted, “It’s a new show! They are on summer hiatus, the same as other talk shows this time of year!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Mark (@livekellyandmark)

Ripa didn’t offer any clues about her and Consuelos’ summer plans during Monday’s episode. However, she shared a glimpse at her hiatus activities over the weekend. In a since-expired Instagram Story post, Ripa shared a picturesque clip of a an ocean sunset, per Hello!. Ripa tagged her husband in the post.

Several celebrities filled in for Ripa in last week’s episodes, including Jackie Tohn, Jenna Dewan, Rita Ora, Elle Duncan, and Katie Lowes. Ripa’s recent absences line up with when she took an entire week off last August, during which stars such as Jane Krakowski, Maria Menounos, and Jenny Mollen, as well as the show’s announcer, Déjà Vu, guest-hosted with Consuelos.

This time last year, Ripa also received the title of Disney Legend at Disney’s D23 fan convention. She was presented with the honor by her former Live cohost Ryan Seacrest, whom Consuelos replaced in 2023. (Live airs on ABC, which is owned by Disney.)

“To be employed by the same company for 34 years is my great good fortune. I owe everything to Disney,” she said on stage while accepting the title. “Not only my career, but my entire immediate family. I met my smoking husband, actor and talk show host Mark Consuelos. We met on the set of All My Children 30 years ago.”

She continued, “Without you, none of my adult life would have been possible. Thank you so very much. I’m so honored.”

The show celebrated Ripa’s career achievement via social media by sharing snaps of her with Consuelos, their daughter, Lola, and Mickey Mouse from the event. “Congrats to the newest @Disney legend, Kelly!” Live‘s X page captioned an August 2024 post.

Live With Kelly and Mark, Weekdays, check local listings