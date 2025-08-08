Expect the unexpected from The Amazing Race this season. Season 38 is filled with Big Brother alums, each teamed up with a loved one to race around the world for a shot at the cash prize.

Host Phil Keoghan sat down for a chat with Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves to discuss how the Big Brother alums fared on The Amazing Race.

“They’re savvy. Julie, you’ve created some savvy creatures,” Keoghan teased of the new competitors in an interview with ET. “They came in hungry, confident, a little cocky. I think they got humbled in the first leg. We’ve got some former Big Brother winners, so they know how to win, they know how to compete. It was very, very competitive.”

The Amazing Race’s Instagram shared silhouettes of contestants for the upcoming season on August 8, which premieres on September 25 at 9/8c on CBS. Fans speculated on who could be on the show, while Big Brother alums posting on the page also dropped hints.

“🤫✈️👀 #TheAmazingRace #AmazingRace #Race #RealityTV,” the captioned the post. Can you figure out any of the Big Brother players?

The first photo features two males. The figure on the right seems to resemble Derek Xiao from Season 23, but it’s hard to tell.

Some fans think the male on the left is Tucker Des Lauriers from Season 26. “Id notice @tsdeslauriers frame from a mile away in the dark,” they wrote.

The only contestant we can think of with long hair is Austin Matelson from Season 17. But, the female could be the BB player, so this one is a toss-up.

One fan thinks the BB player could be the woman. “I spy @katdunn,” they said. Kat Dunn was a contestant on Season 21.

Fans are pretty sure this is Season 23 winner Xavier Prather. “I think I recognize a few of these shadows,” he cheekily commented on the post.

The only clue that we have for this is the handholding, signifying it’s a couple. The male looks like “Chicken” George Boswell from Season 1 and 7.

“In the first picture with the two girls, could the woman on the right be Tiffany?” one fan asked, referencing Tiffany Mitchell From Season 23.

“It looks like her hair,” said another. She famoulsy had braids on the reality competition.

“I think I see @josephabdin,” one fan wrote. Joseph Abdin was on Season 24.

“The 7th photo has to be Izzy on the left with her girlfriend on the right, right?” a fan asked. Izzy Gleicher was a contestant on Season 25. She and Paige Seber are engaged.

Since the silhouettes are very close together, this one is hard to tell. However, the male appears to have long hair, so fans guessed Matt Turner from Season 24. “I think the one is Turner and his wife. Look at the hair,” a fan said.

“I don’t know who the ninth pair is, but they are holding up number one like they’ve won before, so I’m thinking it’s a BB winner,” one fan said.

“I think the hair could be Chelsie from last season,” another replied. Chelsie Baham won Season 26.

“I see a little silhouetto of a : Chelsie Baham,” another said.

“plz be rubina and t’kor my short queens!!!!” one fan guessed.

“Rubinaaa thereee,” another replied.

“Yes! Yay Rubina,” said a third. Rubina Bernabe was a part of Season 26 and was known for her short height.

“Could it possibly be @thejagbains???? Maybe??” one fan asked. The beard and turban give this one away. Jag Bains won Season 25 and that is his signature look.

“@kylandyoung?” one fan wondered.

“it’s Kyland and Taylor. They dating. (Taylor from bb24),” replied a fan. Taylor Hale won Season 24 and is now hosting Big Brother: Unlocked. These silohuettes match them perfectly.

“I definitely recognize @thejagbains , @thetaylormack , and @kylandyoung!” said another. One fan commented a gif of Hale.

Some fans think the woman on the left could be Angela Murray from Season 26 and her daughter. “Not looking forward to Angela and her crazy eye antics,” one fan said.

