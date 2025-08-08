Jenna Bush Hager Admits Her Heart Was ‘Closed Off’ After Hoda Kotb’s Surprising Exit

Jenna Bush Hager hasn’t cried many tears since Hoda Kotb‘s Today departure.

The TV personality made the confession while chatting about astrological signs with her guest host, Matt Rogers, on the Friday, August 8, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends. “I’m a Sagittarius. Does that make sense?” she asked Rogers, who replied, “I think so. I’m a Pisces, Pisces, Cancer, which is, like, I could start sobbing at any second.”

Bush Hager noted that she cries “all the time,” stating, “I do it so often that it’s just like laughing. They’re like, ‘Here Jenna goes again.’”

However, Bush Hager revealed that she “stopped” crying so much after Kotb bid farewell to Today earlier this year. “My heart was kind of closed off.”

“Are you ready to open your heart again?” Rogers asked his cohost, after which they both started laughing.

10 years after she joined Today as correspondent, Bush Hager took over Kathie Lee Gifford‘s hosting role on the fourth hour of Today, which was rebranded to Today With Hoda & Jenna.

Bush cried several tears on Today when Kotb announced her exit back in September 2024. “You’re who I come to when I’m feeling joyful, when I’m feeling unsure. You are who I come to and you believed in me first,” she said at the time. “We have a lot of bosses and I love them, but this lady, on October 28, 2013 — I looked it up — said, ‘Hey, wanna come sit next to me? There’s room.’”

Kotb also got emotional, telling Bush Hager, “It’s your turn. And whoever sits in this seat, whoever sits in this seat, is going to have the easiest job in the world ‘cause they’re sitting next to you.”

Bush Hager cried again in a video message aired during Kotb’s final Today episode on January 10. “Thank you, Hoda, for everything you have taught me, everything you’ve given me, all the hugs, all the heart, all the laughs, all the love. I will miss you, my friend, but I love you and I’m so proud. Love always and forever, Jenna.”

Bush Hager nearly teared up during Friday’s Jenna & Friends episode while gushing over Rogers, who cohosted with her all week. “I feel like you’re on the precipice of a major moment in your career. I really feel that way,” she stated. “You are so talented. You’re so sparkly. You’re so joyful. You’re so effervescent, and the world needs your joy and your effervescence.”

Noticing her eyes well up, Rogers said, “Are you gonna cry?” Oh, my God! Don’t be crying!”

Rogers is one of many famous faces to guest host Jenna & Friends with Bush Hager since Kotb’s exit. Erin Andrews will return for her second week-long hosting gig on Monday, August 11.

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC