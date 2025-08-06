Jenna Bush Hager Hints at When She Might Leave ‘Today’

Jenna Bush Hager has a dream for the next “chapter” of her life.

On the Wednesday, August 6, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager revealed that she’s open to moving back home to Austin, Texas, after her time on the NBC morning show comes to an end.

“I have this sort of dream — I just think everybody should have chapters in their lives. So, I have a dream, I don’t know how realistic it is, but when this chapter, when the Jenna & Friends chapter has come to a close…” she told her guest host, Matt Rogers, who chimed in by asking, “Well, why would that ever happen?”

Bush Hager jokingly replied, “Well, linear television, baby! Who knows?”

She also teased that her kids becoming teenagers could play a part in a potential move. The TV personality shares her daughters Mila, 12, and Poppy, 9, and son Hal, 5, with her husband, Henry Hager.

“When I’m ready to go to my next chapter, I think it’d be so nice to move back to Texas and let my kids — I went to a big public high school — like, have a different life,” she said, noting that she had 1,000 kids in her freshman high school class.

Bush Hager grew up in Texas with her twin sister, Barbara Bush, and parents, former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. She later attended the University of Texas at Austin and worked as a teacher in Washington, D.C., before becoming a Today correspondent in 2009.

She took over Kathie Lee Gifford‘s role on the fourth hour of Today in 2019 and cohosted alongside Hoda Kotb until she departed the show in January. Since then, Bush Hager has hosted Jenna & Friends with a lineup of celebrity guest hosts.

Bush Hager frequently shares love for her home state on Today. Last month, Bush revealed that she dropped her kids off at summer camp in Texas shortly after flash floods devastated the ​​Guadalupe River region over the 4th of July weekend, killing over 100 people.

“Putting them on the bus, saying goodbye to them — and I know so many parents whose kids are at camp or going to camp feel that way,” she said to guest host Dwyane Wade on July 7. “We send our kids into the world with the faith that they can have happy lives, joyful lives. And as adults, we know pain. We hope that our kids never face it.”

She continued, “Texas is a resilient, incredible state. Y’all know I’m a homesick Texan living in New York, and it always is in my heart.”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC