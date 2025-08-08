The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital fans were thrilled when Kelly Monaco and her longtime friend Shanna Moakler announced their plans for a podcast back in March. The Bad Bunnies podcast would have marked Monaco’s first gig after her exit from GH in 2024.

However, months went by without a premiere date for the project. On August 5, Moakler shared an update and announced a new podcast, one without Monaco’s involvement.

Moakler revealed that she and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum will be cohosting the Wicked Awesome podcast. They’ll be spilling “Hollywood gossip,” “hot takes on current events,” “dating disasters,” and more. She promised her listeners an “unfiltered” podcast where “nothing’s off-limits.”

Immediately, some fans were confused about what happened to the Bad Bunnies podcast. One person commented, “I thought your were doing a podcast with Kelly Monaco? I’m confused.” Moakler responded, “She has other work opportunities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanna Moakler (@shannamoakler)

The GH alum has maintained a private life since leaving the soap and has not revealed information about any upcoming projects. (However, we’d love to see her back on a soap.) Her last Instagram post is about the Bad Bunnies podcast announcement.

Monaco was just as surprised as the fans over how GH handled her exit. The actress had played the role of Sam McCall for over 20 years. “When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s storyline stopped,” the actress wrote on Instagram in October 2024. “Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience.”

At the time, Monaco promised to “give a proper statement” and added, “The truth will set you free.” Her beloved character died from complications after agreeing to donate part of her liver to Lulu Spencer.