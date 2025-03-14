The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Kelly Monaco has her next project lined up following her unexpected exit from General Hospital. Just over four months after her final episode of the soap opera aired, Monaco announced the much different career direction she’s taking next.

The actress has teamed up with longtime friend Shanna Moakler for a brand-new podcast called Bad Bunnies. The ladies announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, March 13.

“Unfiltered. Untamed. Unapologetic. We’re bringing you Hollywood secrets, wild stories, pop culture tea, and real talk—nothing is off-limits!” they captioned their announcement post. “But before we drop our first episode, we want to hear from YOU! What topics do you want us to spill on? Reality TV chaos? Dating disasters? Hollywood drama? Let us know in the comments!”

A premiere date for the first episode of the podcast was not confirmed, but the actresses revealed that it’s coming “SOON” at the end of their caption.

Monaco played Sam McCall on General Hospital for 21 years before news of her exit was announced in August. Having her character written off the show was not Monaco’s decision, which she made clear after filming her last scene.

“Last scene with the Davis girls,” Monaco wrote on Instagram in a post that’s since been deleted. “Still doesn’t make any sense to me.” While Monaco has mostly kept tight-lipped about the show’s decision, she did share some insight into her feelings in a now-deleted Instagram comment in October. She responded to comments on a Soap Hub Instagram post where some fans claimed that she didn’t have a “primary role” in the soap opera and others alleged that she was fired because she refused to take a pay cut.

“‘No primary role’… do your homework,” she wrote. “When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. Call it what you want…retaliation at its finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free.”

Monaco has yet to release an official statement about the casting decision, but a podcast seems like the perfect place!