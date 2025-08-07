A country music superstar appearing on a drama set in a city known for the genre? It only makes sense!

Kane Brown, the multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter, will guest star in the 9-1-1: Nashville series premiere, airing on Thursday, October 9, at 9/8c, on ABC, following 9-1-1‘s return for its ninth season. In his appearance, Brown’s character “proves heroic in a major storyline in the episode,” the description teases.

9-1-1: Nashville is the latest spinoff in the first responder universe. 9-1-1 is going into its ninth season (six of which aired on Fox), while Lone Star ended after five seasons earlier this year. Nashville is a high-octane procedural about our heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.

The series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.

When TV Insider spoke with Capshaw in May, she told us that she expected music “to be a big part. I really do. I think that that’s a big piece of — obviously, there’s a lot of weather patterns in Nashville, different weather patterns and music. So I think we’re going to have some stormy music.”

She also teased some of what to expect on her podcast with Camilla Luddington, Call It What It Is. “We have these two worlds happening where there’s this emotional life and this family, and then you have the squad, you have the firefighters, and we actually have had such great occasion to intermingle,” she said.

9-1-1: Nashville is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett (who stars as Athena on 9-1-1) also executive producing. Raisani serves as showrunner.

