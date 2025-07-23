Jessica Capshaw is six weeks into filming her new drama, 9-1-1: Nashville, which brings her back to ABC after 10 seasons on Grey’s Anatomy, and she’s already bonding with her costars.

On the new 9-1-1 spinoff (premiering this fall), Capshaw stars as Blythe, the wife of Chris O’Donnell‘s Captain Don Sharpe. Michael Provost plays their son, Ryan. “My first work was with Michael, and I adore him. I feel so, so lucky to have such a talented and kind and just awesome person to work with,” she told her former Grey’s costar Camilla Luddington on their Call It What It Is podcast. So far, the cast has been getting to know one another, and unlike Grey’s Anatomy, which is mostly filmed in a studio, “Right now, this show is mostly on location, so we’re always in different places,” and that means dealing with the weather (including lightning and rain).

Capshaw also spoke about working with O’Donnell. The two previously worked together on The Practice. “I adore [him] and have known him for a really long time,” she said. Looking back, “I remember feeling like a baby actress, and I remember feeling like he was not a baby actor. He was accomplished, and I’d seen so many movies he’d done that I love so much.”

She specifically pointed to Circle of Friends, in which he starred with Minnie Driver. “I remember [it] being super romantic. … It has Normal People vibes. He’s so charming. He’s just super charming, and he’s very funny and a real professional,” she added.

Capshaw also spoke about working with LeAnn Rimes, noting that the actress and singer is also balancing her concert schedule with her work on 9-1-1: Nashville.

“It actually probably says a lot, which is that she’s game, and here she is, coming in and out,” she noted. “She literally did a show in Hawaii and then got on a plane and had, like, two connections to then arrive in Nashville at who knows what time in the morning, and then woke up for a 5AM call, and then was having a fitting before she had hair and makeup, and then there we were in a scene. I love the work ethic, and I love the just like wanting to be there and being game and it’s a really great group.”

Capshaw raved about Kimberly Williams-Paisley, sharing that she plays show’s dispatcher. “I love [her] so much,” she told Luddington. “I’ve already had dinner with her multiple times. She and I have gone on a hike. She’s so awesome.”

Like the original 9-1-1 and its spinoff, Lone Star (which ran five seasons on Fox), “We have these two worlds happening where there’s this emotional life and this family and then you have the squad, you have the firefighters, and we actually have had such great occasion to intermingle,” Capshaw revealed. “And so I’m already completely, completely in love with Juani [Feliz] and Hailey [Kilgore] and Hunter [McVey]. ”

9-1-1: Nashville, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 9/8c, ABC