The fate of Mariel Molino‘s character, Lala, on NCIS: Origins was left up in the air after the Season 1 finale earlier this year. Lala got in a car accident, and it’s unclear if she survived (viewers won’t find out until Season 2 premieres in October).

Molino’s costar Austin Stowell, who plays Gibbs, knows that fans are dying to know Lala’s fate, and he teased his followers about it after posting a photo with Molino on his Instagram Story. In the pic, the two cozied up at a screening of Point Break.

“I know this much…she doesn’t die at the end of Point Break,” Stowell captioned the shot, along with a winking emoji.

TV Insider received coy answers from the NCIS: Origins showrunners when asked about Lala’s fate after the finale aired. “Going into this project, Gina [Lucita Monreal] and I knew we wanted to take big swings,” David J. North shared. “Amy Reisenbach at the network has just been so supportive, everyone at the network, and David Stapf at the studio. Mariel, the whole cast knew what we were doing, that we were going to take big swings, and they just show up every day and are willing to do the work at an exceptional level.”

He also added, “All that said, tune into Season 2 to Lala’s fate.”

In May, Molino said she still had “no idea” about the fate of her character. “Whether they do [kill her] or not, I think that whatever happens, we know for sure that this event, whether it’s a death or not, has had an incredible impact on Gibbs as a character,” she shared.

Stowell admitted that it “makes sense” for Lala to die because “it would explain so much of why Gibbs is the way he is and why he will not talk about this with anyone.” However, he added that he “selfishly” hopes Molino’s character will still be alive “because she is so talented and, as talented as she is, she’s also a wonderful human being.”

