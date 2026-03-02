‘NCIS: Origins’ Sneak Peek: See Gibbs & Diane’s Morning After Their Wedding (VIDEO)

What To Know The NCIS: Origins midseason premiere picks up with Gibbs and Diane the morning after their Las Vegas wedding.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of their conversation about what’s next.

“Wise men say, only fools rush in…” Well, that song is certainly appropriate for Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Diane (Kathleen Kenny) on NCIS: Origins — and it’s playing over TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, March 3, midseason premiere, picking up right where we left them: the morning after their Las Vegas wedding.

Yes, the fall finale ended with Gibbs and Diane getting married — we knew, thanks to NCIS canon, it had to happen soon — and now, in our clip, it’s the next morning and the couple is hungover and figuring out what’s next. First up: what exactly they remember. As Diane notes, some things are clearer than others. Was the wedding her idea? Gibbs thinks it was someone’s at the craps table. “Want to order breakfast, then get it annulled?” she asks.

“I don’t know,” Gibbs replies. About which? He groans. “I know you gave a big speech last night about picking me up and running off together. I remember that. But you haven’t met my father yet. We haven’t said I love you. You don’t the full story of my college years. I mean, we gotta get it annulled. Right?” she asks. He agrees. Watch the full clip above to see what interrupts their conversation.

This is exactly what Austin Stowell told us to expect after the fall finale. “Origins goes The Hangover Part 4, wake up, what happened? And then seeing evidence of what did happen and what would ensue from there,” he said.

He continued, “But Gibbs is not wishy-washy and it’s not lost on him what it would mean to play with Diane’s emotions. He’s not playing with Diane. He does love her. As he said, someone comes along at the right time in the right place and there they are. It’s a perfect situation. And that’s who Diane is at this time. It’s not that he doesn’t mean it. It’s not that he’s not all in. I think the way that we’re taking the audience on this journey through Gibbs’ second marriage after Shannon is a great glimpse into what it means to be a human being, that we do have options and that it’s up to you what to do with your life, and those your decisions have consequences.”

Also coming up in this episode, titled “Fools Rush In,” besides the team finding out about Gibbs and Diane’s elopement and the couple figuring out what their future looks like, is the investigation into the movie theater bombing. It’s especially personal for Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid), since it’s connected to the Pruitt compound where his brother Mason (Philip Winchester) is staying.

What are you hoping to see in the NCIS: Origins midseason premiere? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS: Origins, Midseason Premiere, Tuesday, March 3, 9/8c, CBS