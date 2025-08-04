Looks like 9-1-1: Nashville will be filled with more parental characters than one.

While the 9-1-1 spinoff will see Chris O’Donnell‘s Captain Don Sharpe work at a Nashville firehouse with his son (played by Michael Provost), LeAnn Rimes revealed that her own character is also a mother to one of the show’s younger cast members, Hunter McVey.

“When you walk into your dressing room to this…” she captioned a Sunday, August 3, Instagram Story video of baked goods she received from McVey. “THANK YOU @annabeth.abfit & of course, my sweet on screen son, @hunter_mcvey.”

McVey reposted the clip via his own Instagram Story on Sunday, writing, “Gotta keep mama happy ✅🫶🏼.”

Rimes’ post provides more details about McVey’s role in the series. The influencer-turned-actor will portray Blue, who has so far only been described as “a haunted bad boy who is now a firefighter.”

Blue will seemingly join the ranks of Don’s Nashville firehouse along with Provost’s Ryan, Hailey Kilgore‘s Taylor, and Juani Feliz‘s Roxie. 9-1-1: Nashville will also mark McVey’s onscreen debut, as he is best known for his role as a social media fitness influencer.

Details about Rimes’ own 9-1-1: Nashville character have been kept under wraps. However, she teased that her character is a mother in an interview with Flow Space last month.

“[The crew] were like, ‘Oh, wow, we heard you’re going to be playing a mom. What? There’s no way you’re old enough to play a mom!’” she quipped.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley will also star on 9-1-1: Nashville in an undisclosed role, while Jessica Capshaw will portray Don’s wife and Ryan’s mother.

9-1-1: Nashville is the second spinoff to come out of Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, and Ryan Murphy‘s 9-1-1 universe. The original series aired its first six seasons on Fox before moving to its current home, ABC, for Season 7 last year. The Rob Lowe-led spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star wrapped its five-season run on Fox back in February.

Lowe teased the possibility of returning as Captain Owen Strand on 9-1-1: Nashville in an interview with Decider in June. “Well, I’ll have to ask Chad Lowe, my brother. See, all my family are gatekeepers to my own future business now,” he shared. “Chad Lowe is the executive producer, director of 9-1-1 Nashville. And so I’m just waiting for my phone to ring.”

9-1-1‘s Oliver Stark, meanwhile, hinted that a crossover episode with 9-1-1: Nashville could happen when both series premiere on ABC this fall. The actor shared an Instagram Story clip of himself running in the Music City for his morning workout on Monday, August 4. Adding fuel to the crossover fire, he followed up the post by sharing a snap of a studio backlot.

9-1-1: Nashville, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 9/8c, ABC