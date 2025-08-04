As 9-1-1 Season 9 filming continues in California, Oliver Stark took a trip across the country.

The actor hinted at a potential 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville crossover by taking a run in the Music City over the weekend. “6 Nashville Miles for breakfast 😈,” Stark captioned a Sunday, August 3, Instagram Story clip of his morning workout.

9-1-1: Nashville marks the second spinoff in the 9-1-1 TV universe. 9-1-1 premiered on Fox back in 2018 before moving to ABC for Season 7 last year. The Texas-set spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star wrapped up its five-season run on Fox in February.

9-1-1: Nashville will star Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Sharpe, the captain of a Nashville firehouse where he works with his son. The show’s cast also includes Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.

9-1-1 has had a handful of crossover episodes over the years. During a Season 2 episode of Lone Star, Stark’s Evan “Buck” Buckley and other members of the LAFD 118 crew traveled to Austin to help the 126 station fight dangerous wildfires.

Earlier this year, Angela Bassett‘s Sergeant Athena Grant popped over to Doctor Odyssey to help Joshua Jackson‘s Dr. Max Bankman stop at a heist on the high seas. (Doctor Odyssey was canceled by ABC after 1 season last month.)

Stark’s onscreen sister, Jennifer Love Hewitt, previously pitched another crossover idea for the show’s upcoming season. “I am obsessed with the show High Potential,” she shared during a June interview with Awards Buzz. “And she’s [Kaitlin Olson‘s Morgan] always referencing — they’re in L.A. — and she’s always referencing dispatch. And I’m like, ‘She has got to come to the dispatch center, or I have to go to her. Or, I feel like we could do both.”

Hewitt suggested that “one of their episodes could end with her coming to my dispatch center, and then I could enter her[s] next episode.” She added, “[It’s] the same family, same Disney, same ABC, same, you know, all that stuff. But I think it would be really, really fun because her character is so fun, and I just feel like she and Maddie would just really fun to watch together.”

9-1-1 Season 9 will feature major changes for the entire 118 family following the shocking Season 8 death of Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause). In addition to dealing with Bobby’s death, the new episodes will see Buck move into a new place after residing in Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) home while his friend spent time away in Texas.

“Nice, natural light, nice place to cook breakfast. I think more than anything, just something that feels like his,” Stark told TV Insider in June of what he wants in Buck’s new home. “The loft that he was in for a long time was great, and obviously, he let that go. And I think he probably liked living at Eddie’s, but it wasn’t his, right? He was there for a reason: to help out his friend. And I think it’s time for him to step into that next version of himself reflected in the space that he lives in.”

Stark also teased whether Buck will be ready to follow in Bobby’s footsteps as Captain of the 118. “I think the thing that he would struggle with the most being captain is not being the one that does the cool stuff, right? As captain, you’re not necessarily the one that’s meant to do the rope rescue or running first to the fire, and I think we’ve seen that that is very much Buck’s nature,” he shared. “So I see some difficulties if he ever went down that route in that sense.”

Stark added, “But in terms of a leader, I would think he’s very much in kind of the same vein as Bobby because that’s who he’s learned so much from. So, caring, listening, authoritative when needed. So yeah, if he ever gets there, I think that’s what we could expect.”

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC

9-1-1: Nashville, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 9/8c, ABC